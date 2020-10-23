High school football scores and top storylines: Troup holds off a late rally by Shaw

Troup has found its groove, and no one on the team has done so more than the Tigers’ young quarterback, Taeo Todd.

Todd, in a run-heavy night for the home team, ran for 111 yards and one touchdown Friday night, and passed for 50 yards to help Troup win its fourth straight since starting the season 0-3. In this latest win by the Tigers, a 16-12 victory over Shaw, the team had to work hard, and hold off a late rally by the Raiders.

The Tigers led 10-0 at halftime and 16-0 in the third quarter.

The late rally by Shaw was sparked by a 37-yard touchdown run by running back Derrick Kelley. The Raiders offense, which struggled to finish off drives in the game’s first two quarters, came to life after halftime.

But after a late defensive stop, the Raiders went backwards 17 yards on their final drive -- and Wason Davis Jr.’s final pass sailed far beyond any teammate before falling to the Callaway Stadium turf.

This was an important win for Troup. The Tigers, who sit fourth in GHSA region 2-4A as of 10:30 p.m., Friday, face region leader Carver and third-place LaGrange in their next two games.

Scores

Via MaxPreps and ScoreStream. This will be updated throughout the night.

Thursday

Pacelli 28, Beauregard 0

Hardaway 57, Kendrick 0

Manchester 40, Greenville 0

Carver 42, Jordan 6

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Friday

Troup 16, Shaw 12

Harris County 28, Northgate 21

Glenwood 26, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Dothan 35, Smiths Station 31

Columbus 48, Spencer 15

Carver (AL) 39, Russell County 0

Calvary Christian 48, Skipstone 6

Saturday

Northside vs. Griffin: 2 p.m. Saturday

Three stars of the week

1. Taeo Todd, quarterback, Troup

Todd played one of his best games in a Troup jersey Friday night, and showed off his legs in the Tigers’ win over Shaw.

Todd ran for 111 yards and one touchdown Friday night, and passed for 50 yards

2. Derrick Kelley, running back, Shaw

In a losing effort, Derrick Kelley was arguably the best player on the field in Shaw’s loss at Troup.

Kelley ran for 123 yards and one touchdown as the Raiders nearly pulled off a second-half comeback against Troup.

3. Wadarrius Steed, running back, Manchester

A dominant performance by Manchester Thursday night was punctuated by Steed, a senior.

Steed ran for 143 yards on just 11 carries against Greenville, as the Blue Devils cruised to a 40-6 win.

Three things to know

1. Knights remain unbeaten in region

Could this be the year Calvary wins its first state championship?

The Knights are 2-0 in their region after trouncing Skipstone 48-6 Friday night and look destined to host a playoff game.

They beat last season’s state runner up handily last week, and this year’s Knights look like the school’s best chance at a state football championship in years.

2. Harris County gets big region win

After a streak of close losses, Harris County finally grabbed win No. 4.

The Tigers beat region foe Northgate 28-21 Friday night. Next up for the Tigers: McIntosh on Oct. 30, and Northside-Columbus the following week.

3. Manchester gets much-needed second region win

It’s been a tough season for first-year head coach James Moore’s Manchester Blue Devils. They entered Thursday night with a 1-3 region record, but grabbed an important 40-6 win over Greenville this week.

The Blue Devils face non-region Brookstone next week before wrapping up the regular season with two consecutive region games: Macon County and Schley County.

What’s next?

Carver vs. Troup, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. EST

Undefeated Carver hosts Troup next week in a huge region matchup.

The Tigers are 5-0, and have been relatively unchallenged outside of a close win over LaGrange last week. Troup has won four straight. Something’s got to give next Friday at Kinnett -- a game that, according to Muscogee County School District’s preseason schedule, will serve as Carver’s homecoming.