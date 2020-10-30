High school football scores, top story lines: Is this Calvary Christian’s year?

Calvary’s Jahkobe Coleman stays in bounds for a 31-yard catch and run into the endzone against Community in the 1st quarter of the game Friday night at Kennett Stadium, October 30, 2020 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D

Calvary Christian has the offense to carry it to a state championship. It has, seemingly, gotten past the two largest hurdles on its regular-season schedule.

After Friday night’s convincing win, the Knights are in prime position at a title run. They beat Community 40-14 behind another strong outing from its first-year quarterback.

Their defense did enough to slow down a strong Community offense.

But let’s talk about this Knights offense.

It’s an offense heavy in run-pass option — a far cry from what the Knights and head coach Brian Osborne have deployed in the past. The Knights are scoring, and scoring in bunches.

Quarterbacks rarely go under center in this spread-option attack, and the entire offense runs through the quarterback.

Now let’s talk about this quarterback, senior Jesse Donohoe.

Donohoe joined during the season, missing the team’s first game. He’d never played football before this year.

The “entire decision-making process,” flows through Donohoe, according to offensive coordinator Levi Dunn. The offense is built around certain universal rules for every position — except quarterback.

And there hasn’t been much of a learning curve for the senior.

Donohoe threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, he’s completing over 51% of his passes and averages nearly 20 yards per completion.

Playoffs in GACA are two rounds this year due to COVID-19 scheduling changes, consisting of a semifinal round followed by a state championship. The semifinals are scheduled for Black Friday.

Calvary clinched the region title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with Friday night’s win.

The Knights are playing like a complete team. If they can keep up the level of play they showed Friday night, they’ll no doubt be a favorite to, at least, make a state championship appearance.

Scores

Via MaxPreps and ScoreStream.

Thursday

Spencer 27, Kendrick 16

LaGrange 47, Jordan 14

Hardaway 37, Shaw 6

Friday

Eagles Landing 30, Pacelli 7

ChattCo 25, Taylor County 0

Harris County 41, McIntosh 14

Callaway 26, Bremen 16

Calvary Christian 40, Community 14

Manchester 13, Brookstone 7

Northgate 45, Northside 17

Smiths Station 27, Stanhope Elmore 20

Stars of the week

1. Jesse Donohoe, quarterback, Calvary Christian

Another week, another strong outing for a senior who hadn’t played football before 2020. Donohoe threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns in the Knights’ win over Community.

2. Jalin Shephard, receiver, Callaway

Shephard scored two touchdowns in the first half of Callaway’s win over Bremen on Friday night. He also scored a rushing touchdown on the first possession of the second half.

Three things to know

1. Manchester is finding a groove

Don’t look now, but James Moore’s Manchester Blue Devils seem to have found their rhythm.

After a 1-5 start, Manchester has won their previous two contests, the latest a 13-7 win over Brookstone.

The Blue Devils face Macon County on Nov. 6 before ending the season on the road at Schley County.

2. Dominant outing by Harris County

McIntosh may have been outmatched from the start, but take nothing away from the job Harris County did on it Friday night.

After a string of close losses, the Tigers have won two straight, including this week’s 41-14 trouncing of winless McIntosh. Next up: Northside at home.

3. ChattCo just keeps winning

Small-town football made another statement this week.

ChattCo, off to its best start in years, improved to 6-0 after beating Taylor County, which entered the week with just one loss.

The Panthers host 3-3 Schley County next week.

What’s next?

Harris County vs. Northside, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Harris County hosts Northside next week at Danny Durham Field in an important region matchup.

The Tigers, according to MaxPreps’ standings at 10:30 p.m. Friday sit neck-and-neck with the Patriots in the region standings.