High school football scores, top story lines: Big wins by Harris County, Central

In one of Harris County’s most important region games to date, the Tigers couldn’t have looked more impressive.

The final score will show a 20-point win for the Tigers. In reality, the margin of victory could’ve been much larger.

On homecoming, the Tigers beat Northside 41-21 on Friday night in one of the more dominant region performances by the Tigers in recent times. The Tigers led 35-0 at halftime and 41-0 in the third quarter, while Northside’s scoring drives came once the result was well in hand.

Tigers running back K.D. Hutchinson, fresh off a four-touchdown first-half performance against McIntosh, scored two first-half touchdowns, while quarterback Cooper Corey scored three — including the game’s opening touchdown.

More importantly for the Tigers though, is that they’re now in a great position for a playoff spot: They’re 3-1 in Region 2-5A and, with Whitewater’s loss to Starr’s Mill, will move to third in the region.

Northside dropped to 1-4 in region play.

The win was particularly important for the Tigers because of their upcoming schedule: at Griffin and home against Whitewater to wrap up the regular season.

If the Tigers win out, they’ll finish no worse than second in the region behind Starr’s Mill.

Scores

Via MaxPreps and ScoreStream.

Thursday

Glenwood 55, Clarke Prep 20

LaGrange 38, Spencer 7

Shaw 26, Kendrick 22

Friday

Central 49, Fairhope 21

Macon County 42, Manchester 21

Carver 47, Columbus 7

Hardaway 53, Jordan 0

Harris County 41, Northside 21

ChattCo 47, Schley County 7

Pacelli 35, Heritage School 14

Trinity Christian 26, Brookstone 22

Stars of the week

1. Joseph McKay, running back, Central

Another week, another big outing for McKay. This week, he ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Central’s win over Fairhope.

2. Cooper Corey, quarterback, Harris County

On a big night for Harris County, Corey threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and added a 23-yard score on the Tigers’ first possession. His touchdown throws came from 41 yards and 21 yards out.

Three things to know

1. This might be Glenwood’s year

There’s been no stopping the Gators in 2020, a trend that continued Thursday night.

The Gators stomped Clarke Prep 55-20 in their opening game of the AISA playoffs and look destined for, at the very least, another state title appearance.

2. Central is moving on

The Red Devils overcame a brutal loss last week to win their opening game in the AHSAA 7A playoffs.

Central beat Fairhope 49-21 Friday night in Phenix City. Joseph McKay, as usual, stole the show for the home team, running for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

3. LaGrange is officially playoff bound

With a 38-7 win over Spencer on Thursday night, LaGrange improved to 5-1 in region play and qualified for the state playoffs. Next Friday brings an important game against region foe Troup.

What’s next?

Brookstone vs. Pacelli, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Brookstone and Pacelli square off for the Broocelli Jug next week. The Cougars have won five straight over the Vikings and lead the all-time series 32-16-1. They won last year’s game 36-7.

Hardaway vs. Carver, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Hardaway and Carver are both undefeated in Region 2-4A and tied for the No. 1 spot. Next week’s game at Kinnett could determine the region’s top seed for the 4A state playoffs.

Troup vs. LaGrange, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Another Region 2-4A game with massive stakes is Troup-LaGrange. The two teams entered this week tied for second in the region (Troup did not play this week), so this one could go a long way in determining playoff seeding.