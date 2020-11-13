High school football scores, top story lines: Late drama at Carver-Hardaway

Friday night’s Carver-Hardaway de facto region championship game didn’t live up to its billing for three quarters. Then it almost became an instant classic.

The Tigers rushed out to a 22-0 halftime lead and went up by 28 points early in the third quarter. They had more touchdowns (four) than Hardaway quarterback D.J. Lucas had completions (three).

The Hawks then promptly scored 21 unanswered points — including a scoop-and-score with 5:14 left in the game — and nearly tied the score after a D.J. Riles interception.

But in the end, it was fitting that Carver running back Jaiden Credle was the one to seal what could end up as Carver’s second consecutive Region 2-4A title.

Credle ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. He ripped off a 79-yard touchdown run with around two minutes left to end any chance of a further Hardaway comeback.

Carver sits alone atop the Region 2-4A standings, which will change further after Saturday’s Troup-LaGrange game. The Tigers, along with Hardaway, Troup and LaGrange, have already clinched a playoff spot.

But much is still to be decided in the way of playoff seeding.

The Tigers face the Grangers this week before ending the season with games against Jordan and Carver, the latter of which was rescheduled.

The Grangers face Troup and Hardaway in back-to-back weeks to finish the regular season.

Scores

Via MaxPreps and ScoreStream.

Thursday

Shaw 21, Spencer 8

Columbus 63, Kendrick 14





Friday

Calvary Christian 35, Flint River 14

Glenwood 35, Morgan Academy 6

Manchester 12, Schley County 6

Brookstone 9, Pacelli 7

Carver 34, Hardaway 21

ChattCo 40, Greenville 13

Taylor County 26, Marion County 20

Griffin 14, Harris County 10

Central 30, Theodore 24

Stars of the week

1. D.J. Riles, quarterback, Carver

Outside of a late interception, Riles was Carver’s biggest offensive threat against Hardaway. He threw for 112 yards and ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers downed Hardaway.

2. Zion Morris, running back, Central

Morris scored two touchdowns, including the game-winning score against Theodore, to send Central to the state semifinals.

Three things to know

1. The Broocelli Jug is staying at Brookstone

Different year, same result in the latest iteration of Brookstone-Pacelli, the Battle for the Broocelli Jug.

The Cougars won 9-7 on homecoming Friday night and will keep the Jug for another year.

2. Glenwood is title bound

There’s been no stopping the Gators in 2020, a trend that continued Friday night. Now, the Gators are one win away from a state championship.

Glenwood stomped Morgan Academy 35-6 Friday night in the AISA state semifinals. The Gators will face Pike next week for the state title.

3. Central win sets up big showdown

Central’s win over Theodore on Friday night sets up a showdown with Auburn next week for a trip to the Alabama Class 7A state championship.

What’s next?

Central vs. Auburn, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. EST

It’s Central-Auburn Round 2 next week, this time for a trip to AHSAA’s Super 7.