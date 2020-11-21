High school football scores, top story lines: Central’s season ends in semifinals

For the second time this year, Central couldn’t beat Auburn. This time around, though, it cost the Red Devils a shot at a state championship.

The scene on the Auburn side looked similar to one that occurred at Central’s Garrett-Harrison Stadium in early October.

When the final whistle sounded, the entire Auburn team made a bolt for the scoreboard. Fans snapped pictures, and players embraced one another.

That October night was Auburn’s first win over Central since 2013. Now, they’ve done it twice in a matter of months, and just booked a ticket to a state championship appearance at AHSAA’s Super 7 in Tuscaloosa.

The Red Devils ended their season Friday night in Auburn, falling 35-17 to the Tigers.

Central, outside of a 64-yard rushing touchdown by Joseph McKay, struggled to get much going offensively. Quarterback Trey Miles finished with a lost fumble and an interception, while fellow quarterback Caleb Nix didn’t take many snaps after throwing a 7-yard touchdown.

Auburn, meanwhile, had little trouble moving the ball — the Tigers opened both halves with touchdown drives.

And once their offensive line started getting a push in the second half, it was hard to see the Tigers losing control, even after a late Central touchdown brought the Red Devils within one score.

Area high school football scores

Thursday

LaGrange 20, Hardaway 19





LaGrange 20, Hardaway 19 Brookstone 35, Heritage 26

Friday

Pike Liberal Arts 38, Glenwood 21

Trinity Christian 28, Pacelli 17

Columbus 20, Shaw 16

Macon County 19, ChattCo 12

Whitewater 21, Harris County 14

Callaway 30, Heard County 17

Auburn 35, Central 17

Calvary Christian 26, LaFayette Christian 19

Three things to know

1. Heartbreak for Glenwood

Glenwood’s dominant season came to a painful end Friday in the AISA state championship game.

The Gators fell 38-21 to Pike Liberal Arts, their first loss all season. The Gators led 21-14 with just under 6 minutes left in the second quarter before Pike Liberal Arts closed the game with 24 unanswered points.

2. Region 2-4A yet to be decided

Troup could win Region 2-4A Saturday. It could also finish fourth.

That’s just how up-for-grabs the region title will be when the Tigers take on Carver on Saturday afternoon at Kinnett Stadium.

If Carver wins, it will win the region, LaGrange will be the No. 2 seed and Hardaway will be the No. 3 seed.

If Troup wins, it wins the region, followed by Carver at No. 2, LaGrange at No. 3 and Hardaway at No. 4.

3. Callaway wins the region

A come-from-behind effort by Callaway against Heard County was enough to win the Cavaliers Region 5-2A. As a result, Pete Wiggins’ Cavaliers will host a state playoff game next week.

What’s next?

Carver vs. Troup, Nov. 21, 1 p.m.

It all comes down to Saturday to determine the Region 2-4A champion.

Whichever team wins will win the region and host a state playoff game. Troup, if it loses, will finish fourth in the region, while a Carver loss will drop the Tigers to No. 2.