Vote now for the Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week

Who was the best high school football player in the Chattahoochee Valley this week?

Voting is open for the Ledger-Enquirer’s player of the week.

Schools in the Columbus area represented this week are: Carver, Central, Troup, Calvary Christian, Columbus High, Manchester, Shaw.

Have your voice heard and vote in our Player of the Week poll below. The deadline to vote is 4 p.m. Wednesday due to Thanksgiving.

Results will be announced later in the week.

Loading…