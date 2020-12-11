Georgia high school football playoff roundup: Callaway advances, Carver falls

Callaway was pinned at its own 3-yard line. It was the fourth quarter, and the Cavaliers were clinging to a 21-14 lead over heavy favorite Thomasville in the Georgia High School Association Class 2A state football playoffs.

The Cavaliers dialed up a standard running back dive play to Charlie Dixon on third-and-8. Likely a short gain, if that, and then a punt to follow.

Dixon was having none of that.

The senior broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, then sprinted 97 yards to the end zone, gifting Callaway a two-score lead and all but guaranteeing the Cavaliers a spot in the 2A semifinals for the third consecutive season.

The Cavaliers got a pick-six on the ensuing drive, meaning a late Thomasville touchdown served as little more than a consolation score. This was Callaway’s night, and now the Cavaliers will likely be favorites to advance to the 2A state championship after their 34-21 win.

This all after losing a plethora of talent off last year’s squad, including star running back Tank Bigsby (now at Auburn).

But that hasn’t really mattered for Callaway this year. And it didn’t matter much Friday night: Dixon scored three touchdowns, and the Cavaliers defense forced four interceptions, including the Ladarrious Williams pick-six.

The pass rush was suffocating, so while Thomasville quarterback Ronnie Baker had receivers running open most of the night, he rarely had time to see them.

“Don’t pull an Auburn,” one spectator said, half-jokingly, after the Cavaliers gave up the late touchdown. He was referencing Auburn High’s late collapse in this year’s Alabama 7A state title game, in which the Tigers surrendered a two-score lead in the final 18 seconds and lost on a field goal as time expired.

But after the Cavaliers recovered the ensuing onside kick, the fans could let out a sharp exhale: There would be no late collapse tonight.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Cavaliers will host Rabun County next week for a spot in the championship game.

Carver falls in quarterfinals

Jefferson proved too much for Carver on Friday night in north Georgia, as the Tigers fell 28-22 to Gene Cathcart’s Dragons.

The Tigers kept it close much of the night, thanks to a first-half Jaiden Credle touchdown and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from D.J. Riles to William Bonilla.

But Malaki Starks scored for the Dragons with 5:06 left, meaning the Tigers’ final touchdown would be too little, too late.

Carver finishes the season 10-1, after an unbeaten regular season that saw it win Region 2-4A.

What’s next?

Callaway vs. Rabun County, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18

Callaway hosts Rabun County next week for a spot in the 2A state championship.