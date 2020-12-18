Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Valley Preps

High school football: Callaway gets statement win, advances to state championship

Callaway’s Carlos Billingslea carrying tacklers as he returns a kickoff in the 1st quarter of the game against Rabun during the semi-finals game Friday night, December 18, 2020
Callaway’s Carlos Billingslea carrying tacklers as he returns a kickoff in the 1st quarter of the game against Rabun during the semi-finals game Friday night, December 18, 2020 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D

On a night where much of LaGrange’s population packed into Callaway Stadium, one guest in attendance stood out.

It was Tank Bigsby, Callaway alum and current Auburn Tigers running back, wearing a neon hoodie and gray pants. He stood next to two former Callaway teammates, one who also plays at Auburn.

And for the second consecutive week, current Cavaliers running back Charlie Dixon put in a Bigsby-esque performance.

His Bigsby-esque run — a 76-yard touchdown run that included a spin move at the line of scrimmage — put the exclamation point on Callaway’s 41-17 win over Rabun County.

Dixon scored three touchdowns, but Callaway’s defense was the main story Friday night.

The Cavaliers held Rabun’s high-scoring offense to just 10 points outside of garbage time. The Wildcats hadn’t scored fewer than 27 points since September and averaged over 35 points per game since a Sept. 18 loss to Jefferson.

The 41 points Callaway scored were the most Rabun surrendered all season.

You don’t often see a running clock in the fourth quarter of the state football playoff semifinals. This game could’ve featured one after halftime.

What to know

Coleman wins the battle of the QBs

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Callaway quarterback Demetrius Coleman turned in one of his best outings of the season Friday night, scoring two touchdowns. His 48-yard touchdown pass set the tone for Callaway’s dominant second half.

Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton, on the other hand, didn’t see much success until late, and threw a pick-six on the first possession of the game.

Cavaliers to face an unbeaten for state title

Callaway faces undefeated Fitzgerald on Dec. 29 in Atlanta, and the Purple Hurricane are no pushover.

Fitzgerald’s schedule includes wins over Cairo, Irwin County, Thomasville and, Friday night, Jefferson County.

What’s next?

GHSA Class 2A state championship

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service