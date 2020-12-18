High school football: Callaway gets statement win, advances to state championship

Callaway’s Carlos Billingslea carrying tacklers as he returns a kickoff in the 1st quarter of the game against Rabun during the semi-finals game Friday night, December 18, 2020 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D

On a night where much of LaGrange’s population packed into Callaway Stadium, one guest in attendance stood out.

It was Tank Bigsby, Callaway alum and current Auburn Tigers running back, wearing a neon hoodie and gray pants. He stood next to two former Callaway teammates, one who also plays at Auburn.

And for the second consecutive week, current Cavaliers running back Charlie Dixon put in a Bigsby-esque performance.

His Bigsby-esque run — a 76-yard touchdown run that included a spin move at the line of scrimmage — put the exclamation point on Callaway’s 41-17 win over Rabun County.

Dixon scored three touchdowns, but Callaway’s defense was the main story Friday night.

The Cavaliers held Rabun’s high-scoring offense to just 10 points outside of garbage time. The Wildcats hadn’t scored fewer than 27 points since September and averaged over 35 points per game since a Sept. 18 loss to Jefferson.

The 41 points Callaway scored were the most Rabun surrendered all season.

You don’t often see a running clock in the fourth quarter of the state football playoff semifinals. This game could’ve featured one after halftime.

What to know

Coleman wins the battle of the QBs

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Callaway quarterback Demetrius Coleman turned in one of his best outings of the season Friday night, scoring two touchdowns. His 48-yard touchdown pass set the tone for Callaway’s dominant second half.

Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton, on the other hand, didn’t see much success until late, and threw a pick-six on the first possession of the game.

Cavaliers to face an unbeaten for state title

Callaway faces undefeated Fitzgerald on Dec. 29 in Atlanta, and the Purple Hurricane are no pushover.

Fitzgerald’s schedule includes wins over Cairo, Irwin County, Thomasville and, Friday night, Jefferson County.

What’s next?

GHSA Class 2A state championship

Callaway vs. Fitzgerald

Dec. 29, 2020

Atlanta, Ga.

Time TBA