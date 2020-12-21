Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Who made the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2020 All-Bi-City fall sports teams? Here’s your answer

Here are the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2020 fall sports All-Bi-City teams.

Thanks to Muscogee County School District athletics director Jeff Battles for coordinating the selection process. Coaches at each high school in the Columbus area were invited to nominate athletes. The coaches met to discuss the nominations and voted on the selections.

Football

Player of the Year: Carver’s D.J. Riles

Athlete of the Year: Chattahoochee County’s Carlos Dunovant

Offensive Player of the Year: Central’s Joseph McKay

Defensive Player of the Year: Hardaway’s Mykel Williams

Coach of the Year: Carver’s Corey Joyner

First Team

Quarterback: Calvary Christian senior Jesse Donohoe

Running back: Carver junior Jaiden Credle, Northside sophomore Malachi Hosley, Hardaway junior Jordan Moultrie, Pacelli senior Pierre Summers.

Receiver: Harris County senior Marcus Dumas, Northside sophomore Jacobi Hatter, Chattahoochee County senior Kahleel Latimer, Central senior Jackson Meeks, Jordan sophomore Jalen Turner.

Offensive line: Pacelli junior Sincer Bell, Brookstone senior Wesley Brown, Marion County senior Austin Duffey, Harris County junior Jesse Geter, Hardaway senior Devan Hughes, Carver junior Elijah Pritchett.

Athlete: Hardaway junior J.Q. Hardaway, Harris County junior K.D. Hutchinson, Shaw senior Derrick Kelley, Brookstone senior Sam Kilgore, Smiths Station senior Corey Milton, Calvary Christian senior Joe Sandoval.

Defensive back: Central senior Nate Carpenter, Shaw junior Malik Jones, Brookstone junior Jack Schondelmayer, Harris County junior Jadon Smith, Carver junior Antonio Watts.

Defensive line: Chattahoochee County senior Artavon Edmond, Pacelli senior Ian Matthews, Hardaway senior Javonte Mcgill, Harris County junior Malachi Youman.

Linebacker: Carver senior Zavion Evans, Smiths Station senior Jordan Jones, Brookstone junior Andrew Newton, Harris County senior Wilbur Ramos, Hardaway junior Gerren Thibodeaux.

Punter: Northside senior Chipper Walker.

Kicker: Columbus junior Bridger Jones.

Second Team

Quarterback: Columbus junior J.P. Powell, Hardaway junior D.J. Lucas.

Running back: Calvary Christian senior Elijah Chestnut, Shaw senior Amir Harper, Glenwood senior Kye Robichaux.

Receiver: Brookstone sophomore Walter Blanchard, Carver junior William Bonilla, Central sophomroe Karmello English, Calvary Christian freshman Azarel Juste.

Offensive line: Chattahoochee County junior Dontavious Harris, Shaw’s Keyshawn Hearn, Northside senior Whitt Spurlock, Carver’s Kelton Smith

Athlete: Hardaway senir Sayvion Fuller, Spencer senior Quran Hoskins, Shaw junior Cameron Hudson.

Defensive back: Hardaway junior Christian Curry, Glenwood sophomore A.J. Harris, Spencer junior J.T. Jackson, Smiths Station senior Cam Johnson, Pacelli junior Caleb Perry.

Defensive line: Carver’s Jakobi Carter, Shaw senior Will Clickner, Central senior Jamorey Jones, Jordan’s Devondre Jordan, Pacelli’s Solomon Smith.

Linebacker: Hardaway senior Jakeveon Upshaw, Pacelli sophomore John Thornton, Jordan’s Antonio Wilson, Chattahoochee County’s Jakedrian Wright.

Punter: Brookstone’s Jonas Stenslie

Kicker: Central’s Noah Pell

Honorable Mentions

Cross Country

Girls Runner of the Year: Brookstone sophomore Kiley Murphy

Boys Runner of the Year: Calvary Christian junior Andrew McGinnis

Girls Coach of the Year: Brookstone’s John Harkey

Boys Coach of the Year: Columbus’ Danielle McCoy

Girls First Team

Girls Second Team

Girls Honorable Mentions

Boys First Team

Boys Second Team

Boys Honorable Mentions

Softball

Player of the Year: Harris County’s Sydney Stewart

Offensive Player of the Year: Northside’s Claire Cahalan

Pitcher of the Year: Marion County’s Jeanna Kate Shiver

Coach of the Year: Brookstone’s Greg Mathis

First Team

Outfield: Northside sophomore Savanna Bedell, Harris County senior Brianna King, Marion County junior Brea Miller, Columbus junior Justice Walton.

Infield: Harris County senior Gracynn Bennett, Northside junior Madison Cosgrove, Northside senior Karlee Fuller, Brookstone junior Molly Gayles, Brookstone junior Kelsey Long, Shaw senior Nylah Snead.

Catcher: Harris County senior Rylee Green.

Pitcher: Northside senior Emma Mann.

Utility: Shaw senior Gracie Massengale, Harris Couny sophomore Mackenzie Southerland.

Second Team

Outfield: Columbus junior Grace Entlich, Brookstone junior Liza Hollingsworth, Shaw junior Channing Perry, Marion County sophomore Savannah Taylor.

Infield: Brookstone sophomore Ashley Archibald, Harris County senior Katie Gilreath, Marion County sophomore Tori Green, Marion County sophomore Dakota Reynolds, Harris County junior Kara Wegienka, Shaw sophomore Alsleigh Wilburn.

Catcher: Brookstone junior Macayla Stubbs, Columbus senior Christine Vaughn.

Pitcher: Shaw junior Ansleigh Malley, Columbus senior Jaimie Welch.

Utility: Hardaway’s T’nsha Williams.

Honorable Mentions

Volleyball

Player of the Year: Northside’s Ah’Miah Harris

Coach of the Year: Brookstone’s Sam Dunton

Offensive Player of the Year: Brookstone’s Emma Clark

Defensive Player of the Year: Northside’s Madison Cox

First Team

Defensive specialist: Northside’s Zoe Gibson, Columbus’ Olivia Ryan.

Libero: Columbus’ Haylee Bui, Central’s Cyleah Hall.

Setter: Central’s Tiara Lindsey, Northside’s Paige Lowe, Harris County’s Ali Archilla.

Middle blocker: Smiths Station’s Grace Allen, Central’s Allie Bush, Harris County’s Haygen Holloman.

Opposite hitter: Northside’s Ava Clay, Central’s Morgan Ficklin, Harris County’s Hannah Barden.

Outside hitter: Northside’s Mikayla Thompson, Calvary Christian’s Alyssa Scoggins.

Second Team

Defensive specialist: Harris County’s Samantha Braddy, Brookstone’s Marianna Branch.

Libero: Pacelli’s Mallory Sorrell, Harris County’s Ashton Whearley.

Setter: Brookstone’s Hailey Todt, Kendrick’s Mercedes Sistrunk.

Middle blocker: Brookstone’s Jenna Smith

Opposite hitter: Shaw’s Taniah Tucker, Brookstone’s Eva Sullivan.

Outside hitter: Columbus’ Katie Miller, Shaw’s Kamryn Blount

Honorable Mentions

