Who made the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2020 All-Bi-City fall sports teams? Here’s your answer
Here are the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2020 fall sports All-Bi-City teams.
Thanks to Muscogee County School District athletics director Jeff Battles for coordinating the selection process. Coaches at each high school in the Columbus area were invited to nominate athletes. The coaches met to discuss the nominations and voted on the selections.
Football
Player of the Year: Carver’s D.J. Riles
Athlete of the Year: Chattahoochee County’s Carlos Dunovant
Offensive Player of the Year: Central’s Joseph McKay
Defensive Player of the Year: Hardaway’s Mykel Williams
Coach of the Year: Carver’s Corey Joyner
First Team
Quarterback: Calvary Christian senior Jesse Donohoe
Running back: Carver junior Jaiden Credle, Northside sophomore Malachi Hosley, Hardaway junior Jordan Moultrie, Pacelli senior Pierre Summers.
Receiver: Harris County senior Marcus Dumas, Northside sophomore Jacobi Hatter, Chattahoochee County senior Kahleel Latimer, Central senior Jackson Meeks, Jordan sophomore Jalen Turner.
Offensive line: Pacelli junior Sincer Bell, Brookstone senior Wesley Brown, Marion County senior Austin Duffey, Harris County junior Jesse Geter, Hardaway senior Devan Hughes, Carver junior Elijah Pritchett.
Athlete: Hardaway junior J.Q. Hardaway, Harris County junior K.D. Hutchinson, Shaw senior Derrick Kelley, Brookstone senior Sam Kilgore, Smiths Station senior Corey Milton, Calvary Christian senior Joe Sandoval.
Defensive back: Central senior Nate Carpenter, Shaw junior Malik Jones, Brookstone junior Jack Schondelmayer, Harris County junior Jadon Smith, Carver junior Antonio Watts.
Defensive line: Chattahoochee County senior Artavon Edmond, Pacelli senior Ian Matthews, Hardaway senior Javonte Mcgill, Harris County junior Malachi Youman.
Linebacker: Carver senior Zavion Evans, Smiths Station senior Jordan Jones, Brookstone junior Andrew Newton, Harris County senior Wilbur Ramos, Hardaway junior Gerren Thibodeaux.
Punter: Northside senior Chipper Walker.
Kicker: Columbus junior Bridger Jones.
Second Team
Quarterback: Columbus junior J.P. Powell, Hardaway junior D.J. Lucas.
Running back: Calvary Christian senior Elijah Chestnut, Shaw senior Amir Harper, Glenwood senior Kye Robichaux.
Receiver: Brookstone sophomore Walter Blanchard, Carver junior William Bonilla, Central sophomroe Karmello English, Calvary Christian freshman Azarel Juste.
Offensive line: Chattahoochee County junior Dontavious Harris, Shaw’s Keyshawn Hearn, Northside senior Whitt Spurlock, Carver’s Kelton Smith
Athlete: Hardaway senir Sayvion Fuller, Spencer senior Quran Hoskins, Shaw junior Cameron Hudson.
Defensive back: Hardaway junior Christian Curry, Glenwood sophomore A.J. Harris, Spencer junior J.T. Jackson, Smiths Station senior Cam Johnson, Pacelli junior Caleb Perry.
Defensive line: Carver’s Jakobi Carter, Shaw senior Will Clickner, Central senior Jamorey Jones, Jordan’s Devondre Jordan, Pacelli’s Solomon Smith.
Linebacker: Hardaway senior Jakeveon Upshaw, Pacelli sophomore John Thornton, Jordan’s Antonio Wilson, Chattahoochee County’s Jakedrian Wright.
Punter: Brookstone’s Jonas Stenslie
Kicker: Central’s Noah Pell
Honorable Mentions
- Brookstone -- Joel Jones, Trey sanders, Dylan Thornton, Peter Todd.
- Calvary Christian -- Jahkobe Coleman, Matthew Douthit, Jax Dyer, Bradley Jackson, Ethan Morgan, Bradley Smith, Ethan Williamson.
- Carver -- Cameron Crowell, James Jackson, Michael Merriweather, Antwone Watts.
- Central -- Drew Anthony, Nate Bishop, Jerome Bradley, Trey Miles, Zion Morris, Caleb Nix, Tomarrion Parker, Jaylin Robinson, Jevin Stevens.
- ChattCo -- Leonta Bell, Regis Bellamy.
- Columbus -- Vaudree Bedford, Robert Edwards.
- Glenwood -- Jackson Griner, Garrett Hall, B.J. Snellgrove.
- Hardaway -- Nick Cook, Alex Graham, Matt Long, Aaron Pitts, Kentavious Day, Reginald Lanier.
- Harris County -- Thad Askey, Cooper Corey, Christian Cotton, David Emfinger, Josh Trice.
- Jordan -- Leon Davis, Jhalianne Drake, Kyntravious Giddens, D.J. Powell.
- Kendrick -- Tyler King, Demari Shingles.
- Marion County -- Hunter Hemingway, DeChristian Hollis, Will Penoncello, Jamal Sampson, Brennen Welch, A.J. Woodell.
- Northside -- Trevor Giles, Elijah McClendon, Eliu McMoore, L.J. Pitts, Ashton Wilson.
- Pacelli -- Canyon Anderson, Elias Jones, Elija Jones, Caleb Perry, Austin Stevenson, Hunter Walker, John Davis.
- Russell County -- Lee Camper, Dazele Pridgett, Royal Tufono, Jamiere Willis, Tarik York.
- Shaw -- Omarion Brice, Wason Davis.
- Smiths Station -- Jace Black, Josh Childs, Malek Harris, Mike Mellage, T.J. Morgan, Amahri Peabody, Clannon Williams.
- Spencer -- Lakeith Johnson.
Cross Country
Girls Runner of the Year: Brookstone sophomore Kiley Murphy
Boys Runner of the Year: Calvary Christian junior Andrew McGinnis
Girls Coach of the Year: Brookstone’s John Harkey
Boys Coach of the Year: Columbus’ Danielle McCoy
Girls First Team
- Northside junior Elizabeth Baka
- Brookstone freshman Elizabeth Cowley
- Central sophomore Abigail Garner
- Columbus freshman Sara Takagi
- Northside freshman Morgan Thomas
- Harris County senior Kat Valenta
- Central freshman Haley Wilson
Girls Second Team
- Columbus freshman Layla Albright
- Columbus senior Kaylie Holcek
- Columbus senior Laura Kate Holden
- Harris County freshman Eva Jeswald
- Columbus sophomore Anna Maris Petallar
- Harris County sophomore Drew Renner
- Marion County sophomore Summer Star
- Brookstone junior Stella Yancey
Girls Honorable Mentions
- Brookstone -- Callaway Champion, Lucy Wylie.
- Harris County -- Destinae Latham, Josie Renner, Noelia Morales.
- Northside -- Elizabeth Caruana, Claire Hidle, Mya Roberts.
Boys First Team
- Harris County senior Jaeden Alexander
- Smiths Station freshman Regan Bailey
- Smiths Station junior Blake Brukardt
- Central junior Keegan Dorrill
- Harris County junior Kaleb Ellis
- Brookstone junior Joe Hilsmann
- Harris County junior Evan Rehrauer
- Northside junior Noah Shepherd
Boys Second Team
- Hardaway junior Kevin Huynh
- Columbus senior Joseph Porizo
- Smiths Station senior Jaxon Prins
- Smiths Station sophomore Connor Ramones
- Smiths Station senior T.J. Sanders
- Central sophomore Andrew Scorborough
- Calvary Christian senior E.J. Tymes
Boys Honorable Mentions
- Brookstone -- Danek Garcia, Tommy Marstin, Dillon Murphy, Ty Smith.
- Calvary Christian -- Luke McGinnis.
- Columbus -- Jac Cummings, Owen Hartshorn, Tyson Morris, Lazarus Torpy.
- Harris County -- Jonathan Gaboury, Rickard Mason, Tillman Roper, Sam Sloan.
- Northside -- Eli Attyah, Adam Morgan.
Softball
Player of the Year: Harris County’s Sydney Stewart
Offensive Player of the Year: Northside’s Claire Cahalan
Pitcher of the Year: Marion County’s Jeanna Kate Shiver
Coach of the Year: Brookstone’s Greg Mathis
First Team
Outfield: Northside sophomore Savanna Bedell, Harris County senior Brianna King, Marion County junior Brea Miller, Columbus junior Justice Walton.
Infield: Harris County senior Gracynn Bennett, Northside junior Madison Cosgrove, Northside senior Karlee Fuller, Brookstone junior Molly Gayles, Brookstone junior Kelsey Long, Shaw senior Nylah Snead.
Catcher: Harris County senior Rylee Green.
Pitcher: Northside senior Emma Mann.
Utility: Shaw senior Gracie Massengale, Harris Couny sophomore Mackenzie Southerland.
Second Team
Outfield: Columbus junior Grace Entlich, Brookstone junior Liza Hollingsworth, Shaw junior Channing Perry, Marion County sophomore Savannah Taylor.
Infield: Brookstone sophomore Ashley Archibald, Harris County senior Katie Gilreath, Marion County sophomore Tori Green, Marion County sophomore Dakota Reynolds, Harris County junior Kara Wegienka, Shaw sophomore Alsleigh Wilburn.
Catcher: Brookstone junior Macayla Stubbs, Columbus senior Christine Vaughn.
Pitcher: Shaw junior Ansleigh Malley, Columbus senior Jaimie Welch.
Utility: Hardaway’s T’nsha Williams.
Honorable Mentions
- Brookstone -- Caitlyn Hall, Graycen Jordan.
- Hardaway -- Kierraa Evans, Katelyn Robinson, Marissa Robinson.
- Marion County -- Emily Dickerson.
- Shaw -- Shay Black, Mishon King, Jordan Street.
Volleyball
Player of the Year: Northside’s Ah’Miah Harris
Coach of the Year: Brookstone’s Sam Dunton
Offensive Player of the Year: Brookstone’s Emma Clark
Defensive Player of the Year: Northside’s Madison Cox
First Team
Defensive specialist: Northside’s Zoe Gibson, Columbus’ Olivia Ryan.
Libero: Columbus’ Haylee Bui, Central’s Cyleah Hall.
Setter: Central’s Tiara Lindsey, Northside’s Paige Lowe, Harris County’s Ali Archilla.
Middle blocker: Smiths Station’s Grace Allen, Central’s Allie Bush, Harris County’s Haygen Holloman.
Opposite hitter: Northside’s Ava Clay, Central’s Morgan Ficklin, Harris County’s Hannah Barden.
Outside hitter: Northside’s Mikayla Thompson, Calvary Christian’s Alyssa Scoggins.
Second Team
Defensive specialist: Harris County’s Samantha Braddy, Brookstone’s Marianna Branch.
Libero: Pacelli’s Mallory Sorrell, Harris County’s Ashton Whearley.
Setter: Brookstone’s Hailey Todt, Kendrick’s Mercedes Sistrunk.
Middle blocker: Brookstone’s Jenna Smith
Opposite hitter: Shaw’s Taniah Tucker, Brookstone’s Eva Sullivan.
Outside hitter: Columbus’ Katie Miller, Shaw’s Kamryn Blount
Honorable Mentions
- Brookstone -- Dylan Russell.
- Calvary Christian -- Isabelle Valldeperas.
- Carver -- Kionna Gaines, Enyshuan Jones, Khamya Edmonds.
- Central -- Morgan Alexander.
- Columbus -- Maggie Mae Heitmueller, Ashley Thompson.
- Glenwood -- Josie Miller.
- Hardaway -- Helena Pitts.
- Kendrick -- Tyeesha Slaughter.
- Northside -- Keleigh Arrington.
- Shaw -- Shemaiah Mackin, Jasmine Caesar.
- Smiths Station -- Janie Messer.
- Spencer -- Jada N. Williams.
- Pacelli -- Isabel Sillitto.
