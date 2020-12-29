State champs! Callaway caps unique 2020 season with first football title

Callaway faces Fitzgerald for the GHSA Class 2A state football championship Tuesday, Dec. 29 in Atlanta. jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

Callaway led by two scores late in the third quarter. Fitzgerald had driven to the Cavaliers one-yard line and a touchdown would bring the Purple Hurricane within, potentially, five points.

But like Callaway’s defense did on the Purple Hurricane’s opening drive, the Cavaliers bent but didn’t break.

Fitzgerald went shotgun on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The ball was fumbled, the Cavaliers recovered and the championship celebrations could begin a little early.

A Callaway player paused amid the celebration and held up the football. A little while later, he’d hold a state championship trophy.

The Cavaliers beat Fitzgerald 22-17 Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium, capping the program’s first state championship in its existence — in its first state championship appearance — and a season that saw it lose just one game.

Cavaliers defense stands strong

Bend, but don’t break.

That was the unofficial motto for Callaway’s defense Tuesday, as the Purple Hurricane three times made it inside the Cavaliers’ 10-yard line.

Fitzgerald came away with two turnovers, and didn’t score a touchdown until the six-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

But after Callaway quarterback Demetrius Coleman interception, the Cavaliers defense was needed one last time and came up big. One play after Coleman threw the interception on a broken play, the Cavaliers defense pulled off an interception of their own through Cameron Smith.

And on the ensuing drive, running back Charlie Dixon ripped off a 69-yard touchdown to ice the program’s first state title.

Callaway dominates line of scrimmage

The one-two punch rushing attack of Dixon and quarterback Coleman that carried the Cavaliers to so much success in 2020 reared its head again in Atlanta.

Dixon, who ran for over 1,200 yards on the season, scored one touchdown and ran for over 220 yards, while Coleman ran for 85 yards and threw one touchdown.

The Cavaliers ran for over 300 yards.