Manchester Blue Devils football coach stepping down from role. What to know

Manchester’s head football coach is moving on from the school after one season.

James Moore, who was approved to be the school’s football coach just over one year ago, told the Ledger-Enquirer that he is resigning from his position.

Manchester went 4-7 in Moore’s first and only year at the program. It finished 3-4 in Region 5-1A Public.

“Our kids did a phenomenal job with the COVID situation,” Moore said. “We went by the books. We did everything we could by the books.”

Moore, previously the head coach at East Lawrence High in Trinity, Alabama, will remain at Manchester as a teacher until the end of the current school year.

After that, the coach said he’d accept an offer in either Mississippi or Alabama. Moore told the Ledger-Enquirer that has received job offers in both states as of Thursday.

Moore holds 18 years of coaching experience, 10 of which he spent coaching in Mississippi, and six years of head coaching experience. He was a four-year starter at receiver at North Alabama, and landed his first head coaching job at age 28, at Thrasher High in Booneville, Mississippi.

Moore coached at East Lawrence for two seasons, going 7-13 during his time with the program after inheriting a team that hadn’t won a game in more than 20 attempts. Moore said East Lawrence’s 32-16 win over Lexington in 2018 was the first time many of the team’s seniors had experienced a win with the Eagles.

After a two-win first season with Moore, the Eagles went 5-5 (2-4 in region 8-3A) in 2019, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. It was the program’s first non-losing season in 22 years.