Russell County hires new football coach with track record of success, strong offenses

Spotted at the Russell County High School versus Lanier football game Friday September 9, 2016 photo@ledger-enquirer.com

Russell County High School has hired its new head football coach.

The Russell County school board on Tuesday approved the hiring of Dillon Griggs, former offensive coordinator at Pinson Valley. He was the offensive coordinator for an Indians team that went 12-2 and won the Alabama Class 6A state championship in 2020.

The Indians averaged nearly 30 points per game in 2020, and closed the season with eight consecutive wins.

Before his lone season at Pinson Valley, Griggs was the offensive coordinator at a Jackson football program that had gone 98-28 in the past decade.

In 2019, despite finishing the season third in Class 5A Region 1, Griggs’ Jackson offense was the second highest-scoring offense in the region, averaging 29 points per game. The Aggies totaled 348 points on the year, second to only 11-1 Faith Academy.

Griggs replaces former Russell County coach Mark Rose, who retired in December 2020 after a public dispute with the school district over COVID-19 testing. Rose had also sued the school board earlier in the year to prevent his firing.