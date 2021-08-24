Football game between Northside, LaGrange canceled due to ‘COVID protocols’

A high school football game between two local teams has been canceled due to “Covid protocols,” officials said Tuesday.

Northside High School was scheduled to play against LaGrange Friday, but the game was called off, according to a post from Northside’s Instagram account.

“Due to Covid protocols, we will not be playing our football game this Friday night,” the post reads. “This is a very difficult decision for our players and coaches. Please keep all involved in your thoughts.”

Muscogee County School District athletic director Jeff Battles wouldn’t provide further details about the canceled game when contacted by the Ledger-Enquirer. He also did not respond to a request for more information about what COVID protocols are in place for the district.

The Georgia High School Association’s plan for the 2021-22 school year is to move forward “without restrictions,” according to a June 8 statement. On Aug. 11, a separate statement from the governing body said that GHSA “requests local school/systems use appropriate protocols as outlined by their local DPH.” Those recommendations are subject to change.

MCSD’s coronavirus guidelines state a person is considered to be in close contact of a positive person if they’re within three feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more, or over a 24-hour period when masks were not worn.

Students who are vaccinated are not required to quarantine, according to the guidelines. Those students are encouraged to monitor their health for 14 days and isolate immediately if he or she becomes symptomatic.

Nonvaccinated students are required to quarantine. Without a COVID test, mandatory quarantine is 10 full days. With a negative COVID test, a student may return seven days after the test is conducted, or after five days from the original exposure.

The Patriots are 1-0 after a 55-21 win over rival Columbus August 20 at Kinnett Stadium. Their next game is scheduled for Sept. 3 against Spencer.

LaGrange has found a replacement game. The 1-0 Grangers will travel to McIntosh out of Peachtree City Friday night.

