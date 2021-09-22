Columbus-area high school cancels football season due to COVID protocols, injuries

Jordan’s Latrell Dawson into the endzone for touchdown against Kendrick in the first quarter of the game against Friday night football game at Kinnett Stadium, September 13, 2019 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D

A Columbus-area high school has canceled the rest of its football season because it does not have enough players to “safely field a football team,” the Muscogee County School District said Wednesday.

Jordan High School, winless through four games this season, canceled its remaining schedule “due to situations outside of our control,” the district said in a release.

“This decision does not come lightly, but due to COVID-associated protocols and injuries, Jordan does not have the student-athletes available to safely field a football team,” the release reads. “Jordan will resume the football program and activities for the 2022-23 school year.”

The Red Jackets scored 6 total points over three games this year. The loss to Spencer was a forfeit. It lost to Pacelli, Randolph-Clay and Columbus on the field.

Kendrick, Shaw, Carver, LaGrange, Hardaway and Troup were the teams that remained on the schedule.

“Accommodations for the remaining eligible players have been given,” the release reads.

The Red Jackets went 2-7 in 2020, in former coach Joe Kegler’s final season. They scored wins over Spencer and Kendrick last fall, their first two wins since 2018, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.