Myers leads Padres over Pirates, 4-3

SAN DIEGO–Maybe Wil Myers is finally rounding into form. Maybe Joey Lucchesi is, too.
The San Diego Padres' oft-injured outfielder hit his first home run since April 2 and later doubled in two more to support Lucchesi, who completed five shutout innings of one-hit ball in a 4-3 win over the Pirates that closer Brad Hand preserved despite a shaky ninth on Saturday night in front of 32,418 at Petco Park.
Handed a three-run cushion, Hand allowed back-to-back doubles on 0-2 sliders before Gregory Polanco's run-scoring triple brought the tying run 90 feet away from home plate.
Right fielder Hunter Renfroe then ran in to record outs on shallow fly balls and Hand struck out Starling Marte to finish off his 23rd save, tied with the Colorado Rockies' Wade Davis for the most in the NL.
Myers' blast was the latest sign he was beginning to regain his timing after missing 62 games to disabled list stints due to, first, an irritated nerve in his right arm and later oblique and back injuries.
The 27-year-old Myers logged his first two-hit game six games into his return in Texas. On Friday, he collected two more hits while hitting three balls harder than 100 mph. On Saturday, his third-inning homer off Rancho Bernardo High product Trevor Williams left his bat on a 108 mph line to right-center, a sweet spot on the field when Myers' swing is right.
Two innings later, Myers doubled into the left field corner to chase Williams with four runs allowed in 4 2/3 innings.
Myers' three RBIs were season-high.
Coming into Saturday's game, he was hitting .214/.290/.250 with one RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts since returning from his latest disabled list stint.
"He's a guy whose power has always played well to right-center and I think when he first came back he was really quick," Padres manager Andy Green said. "There were a lot of foul balls to the pull side – that's not something we typically see with Wil. You can just tell it's taking a little bit of time to get his timing."
An inning before Myers' blast – just his second of the year – Freddy Galvis put the Padres on the board with an RBI fielder's choice.
The support had Lucchesi in line for his first win since returning from his hip injury June 20 until Hand's blown save.
The 25-year-old rookie threw 51 in 1 2/3 innings that day (4 ER), 70 in four shutout innings of one-hit ball on Monday in Texas and 85 in Saturday's five-inning effort.
Lucchesi struck out five in the game, allowed only an infield single to David Freese to start the fourth inning and walked four, tied for a season-high. He threw 52 pitches outside the zone.
Matt Strahm allowed a run in the sixth before Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates handed a 4-1 game to Hand via scoreless frames.
