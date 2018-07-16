Mike Mazzeo: Despite stellar first half, Yankees still have plenty of work to do to catch Red Sox

After clobbering the Red Sox on July 1, no one expected the Yankees to be 4.5 games back of their hated rivals in the AL East division standings.
But that's where they are right now, headed into the All-Star break on the heels of a 5-2 loss to the Indians on Sunday at Progressive Field.
It's hard to be upset about their 62-33 record – second-best in the majors.
It's just that the Red Sox are 68-30 – including 12-1 since that 11-1 loss to the Yankees in the Bronx.
The Bombers, on the other hand, have gone 8-6 since finishing the midway point at 54-27.
"I see that they win every day," Aaron Boone said before the game. "I don't worry about it that much. At this point, I just kind of smile at it."
Of course, there won't be any smiling if the Yankees get bounced in the do-or-die AL wild-card game.
"I mean, there's nothing we can do about it," Boone replied after saying he wasn't concerned about his team's place in the standings. "We got the Mets (on Friday). That's our next stop and that'll be what we focus on. And hopefully you get some cooperation standings wise.
"But you drive yourself crazy in July trying to keep track of that. It's just take care of our own house and hopefully start with a good game and a good series on Friday against the Mets."
The Bombers are 18-7 combined against Boston, Cleveland, Houston and Seattle. But they are 5-5 against the Orioles and were swept in Texas and Tampa. They're also 8-10 in Sonny Gray's starts.
A .653 winning percentage, but only the first wild-card spot to show for it so far.
"I felt the first half went pretty well," Brett Gardner said. "Ultimately our goal is to win the division at the end of the year, and right now we're not leading the division, so we've got to play better baseball. And I think there's definitely room for improvement across the board."
Lately, some players who were previously slumping are starting to get it going. Giancarlo Stanton hit .356 on the road trip. Greg Bird hit in a season-high eight straight games before his streak was snapped on Sunday. And after a slow start, Aaron Hicks has 44 RBIs – the most he's ever had in the first half of the season.
Plus, Gary Sanchez (groin) and Gleyber Torres (hip) are both on track to rejoin the team after the break, Sanchez a series before Torres.
As far as the pitching goes, the rotation beyond Luis Severino and CC Sabathia remains a question. But Masahiro Tanaka's outing on Sunday was encouraging, 6 1/3 innings of two-run, five-strikeout ball. Now, it's on Tanaka to find consistency, especially with the struggles Gray has endured when facing .500 or better teams (7.59 ERA).
Making sure the likes of Severino and Aroldis Chapman (left knee tendinitis) get requisite rest so they don't break down becomes paramount. Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston's 25-year-old lefty starter, was placed on the disabled list on Sunday with ligament damage in his ankle.
Health will be key for both teams, who still have 10 head-to-head matchups remaining.
The trade deadline could prove a significant factor as well, with the Yankees needing at least one starter, if not two, along with a reliever. The inventory may not be great, but Brian Cashman is probably going to have to take a couple calculated risks – especially given that he's not inclined to give up any of his top prospects in a blockbuster deal for Manny Machado.
And with so much at stake, you'd think the Bombers will have a deal, or two, or three, up their sleeve. They could also promote top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield as well, potentially providing a boost.
Last season, Cashman's trade with the White Sox that netted David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Todd Frazier galvanized the team en route to a World Series berth.
"Honestly, I don't have an expectation," Boone said when asked about possible roster upgrades. "I know Cash and the rest of the front office are turning over every leaf and kicking the tires on everything and making proposals and counters and all that. So I know we're going to try. It comes down to does it make the most sense for us both short-term and long-term.
"But I think I've said before it takes two to tango. So if the right deal comes about I think we'll make it, but I don't think anything is certain."
The Yankees are going to have to play even better baseball than they have to surpass the Red Sox.
That much seems certain with the All-Star break upon us.
