Derrick Goold: High-tech approach led Cardinals to sign Mikolas without seeing him in person

Almost all of what the Cardinals saw of Miles Mikolas' reinvention as a pitcher in Japan was the byte-sized view offered by video clips they played and replayed again on a laptop or tablet. What they knew of how tall he was, how he looked, how his hair flowed all came from numbers on a sheet or images bound by the four edges of a screen.
As he waited in a hotel bustling with baseball people this past winter, former manager Mike Matheny wondered if, after all that, he would recognize the new pitcher, life-sized. A scout assured him, they'd know. The 6-foot-5 Floridian with the dirty blond mane bouncing through the lobby was hard to miss. He stood out in a crowd.
In the market for a starter, the Cardinals had also been expanding their footprint in the Asian market – and these two paths met at Mikolas, with a tech twist. Hits like Seung Hwan Oh and misses shaped how the Cardinals' decoded statistics from the Asian leagues, and when they sifted through data looking for a pitcher, Mikolas, as he did in the lobby, stood out. His numbers "lit up our analytical department," an official said. From there, technology intertwined with traditional scouting. Cardinals evaluators and coaches, who wouldn't see Mikolas' Japan starts in person, could watch him on the nearest handheld computer.
Video revealed the All-Star.
"From just the eye test, he passes that in a second. Physical. He has presence," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "Candidly, the things that were just eye-popping were the very, very, very single-digit walk-rate and a high strikeout rate in a league that is high contact. I will say Miles, to us, checked a lot of boxes. ... Actually, in the end, it was very traditional scouting because in today's day and age we rely so much on analytics and, here we were, really having a chance to focus on scouts' opinions."
The initial return has been as novel as the scouting that landed Mikolas. The 29-year-old right-hander was the first Cardinal selected for this year's All-Star Game, hosted Tuesday in Washington, and he's the first starter the Cardinals have signed as a free agent to represent the Cardinals since Chris Carpenter did (2005, '06, '10). Mikolas is also the only Cardinals starting pitcher ever to be an All-Star in his first season after signing as a free agent. The Cardinals thought enough of the steadiest member of their rotation to squeeze in an extra start for him Sunday, making him ineligible to pitch in the Midsummer Classic.
He'll attend with teammate Yadier Molina and be beside peers at Nationals Park after a 10-3 start and 2.65 ERA in his return to the majors.
After three seasons in Japan, Mikolas sought a chance for a second act and was lured by the Cardinals' two-year, $15.5-million offer and their spring training site, his hometown of Jupiter, Fla. The Cardinals went a long way to unearth a talent in their backyard. However, they didn't have a scout see him in person in his final season with the Yomuiri Giants, and instead informed their interest based on past scouting reports and a new, expansive (and internal) use of video.
They were able to scout global, locally.
It's an approach leaking into other talent pools.
Ten years ago, the Cardinals' presence in Asia was one scout spending a little more than one week canvassing the leagues. Matt Slater, a special assistant previously with the Dodgers, had experience and connections in the area, and was charged with "understanding Asia better." Mozeliak referred to the early years as "just R&D," for research and development.
The goal was to learn how to translate talent from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan just as the Cardinals had done in Latin America and sought, at the same time, to do in Cuba.
The cost – in time and expense – was just greater.
"We could probably do it a lot quicker today than we could 10 years ago," Mozeliak said. "We wanted to take a patient approach. We knew we weren't going to be the highest bidder in a lot of the players that were coming over. We wanted to have a firm understanding of how to make a decision and why we made that decision, even if we didn't end up with the player."
Often they didn't. Bids for infielder Jung-ho Kang and first baseman Byung-ho Park fell short to Pittsburgh and Minnesota, respectively. Each of those early runner-up finishes "became a data point to help us refine how we make decisions." At the same time, the amount of time the Cardinals spent in the market grew.
Instead of one trip to Asia, Slater now goes twice a year, as he did last year and has once this summer. Jeff Ishii, a pro scout based out west, also visits Asia regularly. A third pro scout also goes at least once. Last year Ricky Meinhold did, and Joe Rigoli goes this year.
"Every year, we seem to expand our footprint more," Slater said.
That is definitely true, digitally.
The Cardinals, in recent years, have worked to build up a database of daily games from Asia's professional leagues. That helps reduce travel costs – scouts can watch from anywhere, on demand – while also increasing the eyes that can scrutinize talent. This is most effective and used widely with pitchers, not hitters. There were reports on Oh that had him with a fastball between 90 mph and 94 mph, and others had the closer at 95 mph, depending on the game. The Cardinals had a scout see all of his games on video and knew the scope of his velocity.
The Cardinals have worked on a universal scouting report – used for a 15-year-old in Venezuela just as it would be for 29-year-old Mikolas in Japan or a 21-year-old in college – and video is increasingly a tagalong part of that. When the Cardinals have a scout attend a workout in the Dominican Republic, they'll also get video so officials stationed wherever can see. Randy Flores, who directs the Cardinals draft, started a post-pitching career business that allowed phone-app access to video of amateur games, and what he learned doing that has informed how the Cardinals scout and share video internally.
They may not have scouted Mikolas in person in 2017, but they worked off of past reports and video reviews for a new twist on an old school.
"This was definitely driven by scouting reports," he added.
A member of the team's analytics department preps every game from Asia's leagues so any Cardinal evaluator can access it, even remotely. If scouts want feedback from a pitching instructor in the minors on a starter, the video is there. If the front office wants Matheny's input on a pitcher like Mikolas, the games are a swipe away. For about half of Mikolas' starts last year the team had radar data on the velocity, spin rates and movement of his pitches. Seven of the 12 ballparks in Japan were outfitted with that information; now 11 out of 12 have the Trackman technology.
That info is synched with the video the Cardinals have.
That is how the Cardinals are scouting the next class of free-agent pitchers from Japan, including lefty Yusei Kikuchi, a 27-year-old, lightning-thrower for the Seibu Lions. Slater said he also keeps what he calls "an Ex-Pat List," of former domestic players that went abroad, like Mikolas. At the end of the summer, Slater and the other scouts will compile a deck of pitchers available to the Cardinals in Asia and present it to Mozeliak and GM Michael Girsch.
"But their job is not just to provide me a list," Mozeliak said. "It's targets."
Atop last year's was Mikolas.
What the Cardinals saw in scouting reports, saw awhile back in person, saw in the analytics, and saw on video, Mikolas felt at his fingertips.
A seventh-round pick out of high school in 2009, he bounced around the minors as a reliever and a starter, up from Class AAA and back down, and after 2014 with Texas jumped at a chance to sign in Japan. A two-year stint became three and he earned about half as much as the Cardinals would eventually offer. He also learned the value of strikes. Mikolas had a 2.18 ERA in 424 2/3 innings for Yomiuri, and the numbers that elevated him in the Cardinals' search was a 9.0 strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate in 2017 and a 1.5 walk rate. In his career in the contact-oriented league, he struck out five for every one walk.
How he did it – with a mix of pitches and unapologetically driving strikes – didn't so much change the lens on how the Cardinals see that league's stats for future use but affirm how the Cardinals evaluate their own minor-leaguers for advancement.
"What you want to avoid doing is cherry-picking what worked here and instead look at the process," Mozeliak said. "What you do want is to be a player in a market. For us it took time to get there. The rules of getting players over here are changing and evolving. Now we have confidence in how we make decisions."
Their decision brought confidence to Mikolas.
The right-hander sought a one- or two-year deal so that he could reach free agency at age 31. He acknowledged recently that he considered staying in Japan, where he knew he found success – and not take the risk of returning. The Cardinals reached out early, and it was then that he felt if a team was that interested his belief he could compete in the majors was validated. That's what he was thinking as he came into view in the lobby.
He was meeting people who saw what he saw in himself.
"There is a pretty decent-sized leap of faith," Mikolas said. "Sometimes you've just got to jump. You've got to flip that coin and see where it lands."
