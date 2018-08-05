Jays subdue reeling Mariners, 5-1

The unrealistic possibility of James Paxton throwing another no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays was realized just one batter into Saturday night when Devon Travis yanked a curveball into the left-field corner for a one-out double.
But that doesn't mean there wasn't a flirtation with pitching's coveted accomplishment. Paxton's counterpart, veteran right-hander Marco Estrada, held the Seattle Mariners hitless for 6 1/3 innings. Mitch Haniger broke up the no-hitter, doubling down the left-field line.
Often times when a no-hitter is broken up, the team getting no-hit can put together a rally against the crest-fallen pitcher.
The Mariners? Not so much.
As has become custom since around the first of July, Seattle's anemic offense mustered a minimum amount of run support for Paxton leading to a 5-1 defeat against the Blue Jays, much to the delight of the 41,238 spectators packed into the Roger Centre, er, Safeco Field.
It was Seattle's fifth consecutive defeat. With Oakland's 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers, the Mariners fell to 21/2 games back in the second wild card. They've scored three runs or less in 19 of their 27 games since July 1.
Desperate for a victory to stop the current stretch of losing, the Mariners hoped that sending their best pitcher to the mound against the team he dominated earlier this season in Toronto would carry them to victory.
Paxton wasn't at his no-hit level like on May 8. But even if he had been close, even if he allowed only one run on the night, it wouldn't have been enough. Instead, he allowed three runs in seven innings, taking the defeat.
The Mariners had one base runner in the first six innings – a leadoff walk by Nelson Cruz to start the second inning. Otherwise, Estrada shut them down, using his fluttering changeup and finding just enough of the plate with his low-90s fastball to entice Seattle's hitters to take hacks at pitches that were hittable, but not drivable. The Mariners, many of them more than eager to not get cheated in an at-bat, were willing to swing early and swing often.
Estrada cruised through six innings, getting plenty of soft contact. But in the seventh, Denard Span drove a ball to the gap in right-center that had to be run down by Randall Grichuk. Haniger then pounced on an 0-1 cutter for the first hit. Unfazed by having a runner on first, Estrada got Cruz to ground out to shortstop and Kyle Seager to pop out in foul territory.
It was a battle for Paxton (9-5) much of the night. He worked seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. His command, particularly with his breaking pitches, was less than optimal, allowing Toronto hitters to cheat fastballs for hard contact. There were signs of the Paxton of his previous outings, specifically the second, fourth and sixth innings, when he worked 1-2-3 frames and racked up five strikeouts. But in the odd innings, the Blue Jays had base runners and pressure on Paxton. In the third inning, Travis fought off multiple fastballs before handling a 97-mph heater and sending a single up the middle to score a pair of runs.
Paxton's third run allowed came in the fifth when Aledmys Diaz smoked a 1-0 curveball over the wall in left-center for a solo homer and a 3-0 lead.
For all the inconsistencies with his off-speed and an amassing pitch count, Paxton used four inning-ending double plays to give the Mariners seven innings on a night when many would bow out after four.
The Blue Jays pushed the lead to 4-0 against Paxton's replacement, right-hander Sam Tuivailala. Former Mariner Justin Smoak punched a run-scoring single through the right side to score Kevin Pillar.
Seattle's lone run came in the eighth. Estrada walked Ryon Healy to start the inning. He later came around to score on pinch hitter Chris Herrmann's sacrifice fly to center.
