Health scare forces successful Columbus area coach to resign position

Feeling fortunate to be alive after a health scare, CVCC baseball coach Adam Thomas has resigned his position after 19 years leading the Pirates.
Blood clots in his lungs forced Thomas to make this decision, he told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
Thomas, who remain as CVCC’s athletics director, leaves the program as its all-time winningest coach. His 728-358 record is the best in the Alabama Community College Conference that past 15 years, since its started keeping statistics online. He has guided the Pirates to the Junior College World Series four times, including third-place finishes in 2015 and 2016.
CVCC promoted assistant coach Hunter Vick to succeed Thomas as the head coach.
