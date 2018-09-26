Hermann’s two-run walk-off homer lifts M’s over A’s

SEATTLE – The little hope the Oakland A's had of catching the New York Yankees for home-field in the wild-card game has pretty much died out.
For the first time this season, the A's lost a game when leading after seven innings as the Seattle Mariners walked off in extras for a 10-8 victory. Emilio Pagan surrendered a two-run homer to Chris Hermann in the 10th to end it.
The A's were an amazing 68-0 when leading after seven, the last time to remain undefeated in such situations.
Now 21/2 games back from the Yankees for the top wild-card spot with four to play, it's looking like the A's will head to New York for the Oct. 3 AL wild-card game barring a miraculous finish.
There was no hangover effect Tuesday night. The smell of champagne still emanated from the A's clubhouse. The carpet was still damp from the jubilation of clinching a playoff spot the night before. But the A's (95-63) came out with the same energy they've shown all year.
The offense racked up 16 hits. Six different A's hitters drove in at least one run, including Marcus Semien, who clubbed a solo home run in the fifth for his 14th of the season to put the A's ahead by two.
It was a poor start for Brett Anderson, who surrendered a pair of home runs and bounced out of the game allowing five runs over just 2 1/3 innings.
