Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso set for first postseason ‘surrounded by a bunch of good guys’

When first baseman Yonder Alonso entered free agency this past winter, he considered his options.
In addition to seeking a lucrative contract, he also wanted to play for a team that could contend for a World Series championship.
Enter the Indians with a talented pitching rotation and a dynamic batting order that was in need of a first baseman after the departure of free agent Carlos Santana to the Philadelphia Phillies.
"He has been wanting this since he signed with us," Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said of Alonso in a recent interview at Progressive Field. "That was the first thing he mentioned when I first saw him. He said, 'I want to be in the playoffs.' And I was like, 'Yeah, we have got a winning atmosphere here and it will be completely different from where you are coming from.'
"He is very excited because he has been wanting to play in the playoffs. Obviously, a lot of good things happen in the postseason."
This week Alonso will experience the MLB playoffs for the first time in his playing career when the Indians (91-71) meet the defending World Series champion Houston Astros (103-59) in an American League Division Series.
Games 1 and 2 are in Houston on Friday and Saturday, and then the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Oct. 8. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, are scheduled for Oct. 9 in Cleveland and Oct. 11 in Houston.
Alonso, 31, bats in the middle of an Indians lineup that features playoff veterans Lindor, Michael Brantley, Jose Ramirez, Edwin Encarnacion, Josh Donaldson, Melky Cabrera, Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis.
"I am lucky that I am in this position, obviously," Alonso said in the Indians clubhouse before a recent Saturday night game. "I am surrounded by a bunch of good guys, and for me, specifically, I am going to enjoy the moment but understand that it is just a baseball game. It is not anything different. It is still the game. You have 27 outs and you gotta score more runs than the other team.
"Other than that – just enjoy the moment, have fun with it and try not to put so much pressure on yourself."
Alonso compiled a .250 batting average (129-for-516) with 23 home runs, 83 RBIs and 64 runs scored in 145 games for the Indians this season.
Alonso came to Cleveland with eight years of MLB experience with stints in Cincinnati, San Diego, Oakland and Seattle. The Reds selected Alonso in the first round pick of the 2008 draft, and after three trades and a free agency courtship by the Indians he is finally getting the opportunity to play postseason baseball in October.
"That was the main priority and why I came here," said Alonso, who was born in La Habana, Cuba, and now make his home in Miami. "I knew they have gone to the postseason quite a bit, and that is something that I wanted to experience. I came over here and in December I said, 'Hey, I am going to come here with the main priority to win, get to the playoffs and have some fun.' "
Alonso observed from a distance as the Indians had fun and went to the playoffs in 2016 and 2017 as the American League Central Division champions.
The 2016 Indians went 94-67 in the regular season, and then beat the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League playoffs before losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games in the World Series.
The 2017 Indians put together an American League-record 22-game win streak en route to a 102-60 regular-season record, and then were eliminated by the New York Yankees in an AL division series.
"I leaned on everybody – Kipnis, Brantley, Lindor, Encarnacion – during my transition to coming here," Alonso said. "All of those guys have been good teammates. They have given me a lot of advice and I continue to get the advice and ask questions."
Alonso said he attended a World Series game in 1997 when the then Florida Marlins hosted the Indians in Miami.
"It was electric in the stadium," Alonso said. "I expect that atmosphere. It is definitely going to be a lot of fun."
