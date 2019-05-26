Angels snap Rangers’ win streak, 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Jared Walsh nestled a 203-foot pop-up between Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus and left fielder Hunter Pence for a pinch-hit run-scoring single in the ninth inning Saturday night, capping a two-run rally that gave the Angels a 3-2 walk-off win over the Rangers before 36,392 in Angel Stadium.

"He got enough of it to end the game and get us the win," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said of Walsh's bloop hit. "That's all I cared about."

After Texas scored twice off Angels closer Hansel Robles in the top of the ninth for a 2-1 lead, speedy rookie Luis Rengifo singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth and scored on Kole Calhoun's double to right-center for a 2-2 tie.

Zack Cozart flied to center for the second out, but Walsh followed with his well-placed hit to snap the Angels' five-game losing streak and the Rangers' five-game win streak.

"I think he actually ran through a stop sign, but I guess I won't penalize him for it," Ausmus said of Rengifo, who easily beat Rougned Odor's wide relay to the plate. "He was safe."

When Rengifo saw the ball go into the gap, he thought he could score. He vaguely remembers third-base coach Mike Gallego putting his arms up, "but I couldn't stop," he said.

Calhoun hit a solo homer off Rangers left-hander Mike Minor in the third inning, but the Angels failed to score after loading the bases with no outs in the fifth and putting a leadoff man on second in the eighth.

Tyler Skaggs, mixing a fastball that touched 94 mph and a curve he threw between 68-75 mph, allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two in 5 2/3 shutout innings.

Ty Buttrey got Asdrubal Cabrera to pop out with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning and retired the side in order in the seventh. Robles got Joey Gallo to pop out with a runner on third to end the eighth but walked Logan Forsythe to open the ninth.

Ronald Guzman roped an RBI double to right-center to tie the score 1-1, and Odor followed with an RBI single to center for a 2-1 Rangers lead. The Angels did not trail for long.

"It was a little bit of a roller coaster," Ausmus said of the ninth inning. "We hadn't had a walk-off all year, so we were due."

HARVEY HURT

The Angels found a temporary solution to the Matt Harvey dilemma Saturday, placing the struggling right-hander on the 10-day injured list because of an upper-back strain and dousing speculation the veteran could be demoted to the bullpen.

Harvey is 2-4 with a 7.50 ERA in 10 starts, the highest ERA among American League starters, and is coming off what he called "one of my worst starts ever," a 2 2/3-inning effort in which he was rocked for eight runs and seven hits – four of them homers – in Thursday's 16-7 loss to Minnesota.

"The frustrating part is I feel good, I feel healthy," Harvey said after the game. "It's just the ball's not coming out right."

One of those statements was true. Ausmus said he was "made aware" of the back issue after Thursday's game. What did Harvey say to the manager?

"Just that it was having an impact on him," Ausmus said. "And that he was kind of keeping it himself."

Did Ausmus see anything in the game that would indicate Harvey was hurt?

"I can't say that I noticed anything," Ausmus said. "Maybe he felt fine. I don't know when it started. I can't really tell you."

Harvey was not available for comment before Saturday's game. His agent, Scott Boras, said Harvey "felt good" during a one-two-three first inning but went downhill during a six-run second.

"All of a sudden he couldn't get the ball down, he couldn't get through (his delivery)," Boras said. "He wasn't able to push it with his velocity, and he didn't feel like himself. They found a little weakness in a muscle. It's not anything that's going to be long-term."

Harvey has struggled with location and ans inability to put hitters away. In his first six seasons, he held hitters to a .157 average and .454 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in two-strike counts. He has yielded a .277 average and .949 OPS in two-strike counts this season.