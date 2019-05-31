Georgia baseball snatches momentum early from Mercer, wins NCAA regional opener

UGA baseball head coach encourages players to treat diamond like ‘playground’ Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin told media Thursday he's helping players focus on being "loose" and having fun on the field. The Bulldogs take on the Mercer Bears Friday at 7 p.m. in Athens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin told media Thursday he's helping players focus on being "loose" and having fun on the field. The Bulldogs take on the Mercer Bears Friday at 7 p.m. in Athens.

Mercer’s Angelo DiSpigna leaned backward while turning his head toward the home plate umpire in disbelief. A first-inning call didn’t go in his favor with a pressure-filled task placed on the freshman.

A glimmer of hope for the Bears came in a leadoff single to potentially silence a sellout crowd, but DiSpigna’s post-strike out trudge toward the dugout ended it abruptly.

One swing of good fortune propelled Georgia and sent a spiraling array of misfortune Mercer’s way. Georgia steamrolled its way to a 13-3 victory to open NCAA regionals at Foley Field. The Bears (35-28) face elimination Saturday.

DiSpigna’s pitch told Friday’s tale in the matter of seconds it took for a fastball to reach the mitt.

Georgia (45-15) went to bat with an accompaniment of cheers and barking chants. Not the most melodious sequence, but those sounds continued for the 28 minutes it took for the Bears to record three outs. A duo of home runs from Aaron Schunk and Tucker Maxwell gave Georgia eight runs in an inning for the second time this season — the other coming vs. UMass Lowell.

“It’s a huge challenge for us to be here,” Mercer head coach Craig Gibson said Thursday afternoon, foreshadowing difficult circumstances. “They’re a great, great team. We’re facing the giant here.”

Entering the contest of intrastate foes, an aspect of intrigue lay in the pitching matchup between former Houston County teammates Tony Locey and Tanner Hall. Their performances quickly darted in opposite directions. Hall, after unfathomably pitching 10 innings in two days last weekend, recorded only two outs before Gibson made a swap. Georgia’s offense found a surge and recorded five consecutive hits. A walk to Mason Meadows ended Hall’s anticipated postseason appearance.

Mercer Tanner Hall (16) sits in the dugout after getting pulled form the game in the first inning of the Bears’ NCAA regional game against Georgia Friday night. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Gibson continued to cycle through his staff, but the bleeding ceased at too slow of a pace. Georgia had one of its best offensive performances of the night, and Jackson Kelley hitting Randon Jernigan set up a crushing grand slam by Maxwell -- pacing his first 3-hit game this season. Like the batting practice home run that broke a windshield in the left field parking lot, Maxwell’s shot burst Mercer’s window of opportunity.

Locey allowed the single to Bill Knight, but a string of dominance (which now seems ho-hum for the Bulldogs’ ace) followed. Five straight punch outs and many 98 mph pitches had 11 MLB scouts in attendance hitting their radar guns time-and-time again. Locey eased through six innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Another Schunk home run — a three-run blast — allowed head coach Scott Stricklin to pull Locey and make a flurry of substitutions.

Mercer found a way to cool off the Bulldogs with strong relief appearances from Scott Smith and Will Bowdoin through xx innings. Fortunately for Gibson, the Bears have depth remaining for an elimination game.

At last, the Bears heard cheers with a three-run home run from second baseman Kyle Dockus, his first of the season, off of Logan Moody.

The blowout halts the Bears’ five-game win streak which sparked a blazing finish in the Southern Conference tournament. That run came off of a blowout loss, too, an 11-0 defeat to Samford.

Mercer (0-1 in regional) must bounce back quickly as it faces off against Florida Atlantic in an elimination game Saturday at 1 p.m. Sawyer Gipson-Long (4.90 ERA) is slated to start for the Bears with their season at stake.

Georgia (1-0) finds itself in the winner’s bracket against third-seeded Florida State. The Seminoles enter Saturday’s play after a 13-7 win over Florida Atlantic. Georgia last played Florida State in 2015 and won a three-game series at Foley Field.

SATURDAY ATHENS REGIONAL SCHEDULE

1 p.m.: No. 2 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Mercer

7 p.m.: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State