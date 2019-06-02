Rookie Smith’s walkoff homer lifts Dodgers over Phillies

LOS ANGELES–The ball jumped off Will Smith's bat in the ninth inning Saturday night. It kept going and going and going down the left-field line, until it finally landed a few rows deep into the seats, next to the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen, and the Dodgers had their second walk-off win in four days, a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was the first career home run for Smith, a rookie called up for the majors for the first time at the beginning of the week. And it salvaged Los Angeles from more late-inning bullpen trouble.

The Dodgers were holding a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning when Bryce Harper, the recipient of boos every time his name has been announced the last two nights, spoiled Clayton Kershaw's outing and knotted the game with a two-run blast off Julio Urias.

It continued Urias' sudden struggles out of the bullpen. After giving up two home runs in his first 30 innings, Urias has given up three in his last two outings. The left-hander has given up four runs and five hits in five innings since coming off administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery May 13.

The 95th and final pitch Kershaw fired Saturday was, at once, a display of his recent limitations and remaining elite ability.

There was a runner at second base – Scott Kingery had cracked a leadoff double – and Kershaw was an out away from wiggling free from danger in a one-run game. The pitch was the seventh in a battle with pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez. It was a fastball clocked at 91 mph, far from the velocity most pitchers require for success, but it was in on the hands, perfectly placed, and it induced a swing-and-miss for strike three.

Kershaw pumped his fist. A raucous roar pulsated the ballpark. The process was different, but the results were what the onlookers have come to expect for a decade. Kershaw completed his night having allowed one run and six hits across seven innings. He fanned six batters without issuing a walk.

The run he surrendered came after third baseman Max Muncy, making his third straight start at third for the injured Justin Turner, committed an error on Rhys Hoskins' ground ball in the fourth inning. What could have been an inning-ending double play ended up with J.T. Realmuto smacking an RBI single.

David Freese batted leadoff in a regular season game for the fourth time in his 11-year big-league career, a strategy prompted by the Phillies using left-hander Jose Alvarez as an opener. Freese, a right-handed batter who mashes left-handers, was positioned to counter Alvarez as many times as possible but flied out in his only plate appearance before Alvarez was pulled.

His second at-bat came in the third inning against a right-hander, Juan Nicasio, who was put in the game just to counter Freese. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to stick with Freese. He grounded out, but the Dodgers tallied the game's first run later in the inning on Enrique Hernandez's RBI single. Roberts' decision to keep Freese in the game paid dividends in the fifth inning when Freese launched a leadoff home run off left-hander Cole Irvin to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

Los Angeles widened the gap in the seventh inning on Muncy's sacrifice fly. The run proved pivotal minutes later once Harper blasted a fastball from Urias over the wall in left-center.