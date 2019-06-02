Cardinals break loose after long delay for 7-4 win over Cubs

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Cardinals sat in their clubhouse longer than they were on the field for Saturday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.

But a 3 hour, 37 minute rain delay was worth the wait as the Cardinals broke a tie with three runs in the sixth inning and then held on to win 7-4 in a game that ended at 12:57 a.m. Sunday morning.

Six St. Louis pitchers combined to record 14 strikeouts with John Gant (4-0) recording the win and Carlos Martinez the save.

Marcell Ozuna had three hits and drove in a run. Paul Goldschmidt, Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader hit solo home runs, the latter two coming back-to-back in the eighth inning.

Jack Flaherty pitched the first five innings but he could not continue after the long delay. The Cardinals used five relievers to get through the last four innings.

Their bullpen held up better than Chicago's. The Cardinals had eight hits after the delay to post their third consecutive win and pull within three games of Milwaukee, which moved into first place.

The game was tied 2-2 when the field was covered at 7:44 p.m. after 4 1/2 innings.

The Cardinals opened up their lead with four hits in the sixth, including run-scoring doubles by Matt Wieters and Kolten Wong and an RBI single by Fowler.

Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward hit solo homers against Flaherty in the first two innings. He was otherwise sharp, striking out eight and retiring the last seven batters he faced.

After waiting out a rain delay of 3 hours 37 minutes, the Cardinals and Cubs resumed play in the bottom of the fifth inning at 11:21 p.m. with the score tied 2-2 at Busch Stadium.

Chatwood entered the game in place of Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana for the fifth. Jedd Gyorko pinch hit for Cardinals starter Flaherty, who went five innings and struck out eight.

The game was stopped at 7:44 p.m., however, there was no rain in the stadium for more than 30 minutes after the grounds crew covered the field.

Jose Quintana had six strikeouts in four innings and had allowed four St. Louis hits.

Knizner raced to Busch

The Cardinals' backup catcher for Friday's series opener against the Cubs was making the drive from Memphis as the team took batting practice, dressed and then prepared to take the field Friday night.

Finally, at around 6:35 p.m., Andrew Knizner pulled up to the players' parking lot.

"I didn't have a parking pass," he said, "so they had bomb-sniffing dogs circling my car."

He got situated and in uniform just in time to race onto the field for the national anthem.

Knizner was promoted when Yadier Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list. He did not get early notice, so he and his girlfriend quickly packed and hit the road in separate cars to make the drive.

"I wasn't speeding," he insisted. "I was going a reasonable speed. It was under 80. It was quick. I started driving and the next thing you know, I'm seeing the arch. But I was talking to so many people on my drive. Old coaches and family. I talked to my mom – I think she called 15 different times. It was a good drive. One of the best drives I've ever had."

Knizner will back up Matt Wieters while Molina recovers from a right thumb tendon strain. The recovery time for the injury remains unclear after Molina saw a hand specialist Friday afternoon.

"We're going to need the full 10 days and some change after," manager Mike Shildt said. "It's one of these deals where it's just about how it heals and responds to the rest and some treatment. I'm really super hesitant to put a timeline on it because everyone heals different. So, it could be two to three weeks. It could be longer. It could potentially be shorter."

Knizner will bide his time until he gets a chance to make his major league debut after spending the last four seasons in the minors.

He has been in spring training with the Cardinals and had a chance to work with Molina in that setting. Now he is looking forward to learning from the expertise of two veteran catchers in a more intense setting.

"I'm excited to learn from Yadi in a different kind of setting – more of a win-or-lose setting where everything counts," Knizner said. "That should be good to turn up the focus a little. In spring training you're there to learn and get better, but it's more relaxed."