Georgia Tech falters after rain delay, loses to Auburn in NCAA Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech’s Micah Carpenter (40) pitches against Auburn in their fourth game of the NCAA Atlanta Regional. clay@cteague.com

The vaunted Georgia Tech offense took a holiday on Sunday and will find itself watching the remainder of the NCAA playoffs from the comfort of their homes.

After getting 15 hits in a 10-8 win over Coastal Carolina in an elimination game earlier Sunday the No. 3 Yellow Jackets managed only three against a pair of Auburn pitchers and dropped a 4-1 decision in the NCAA Atlanta Regional at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium.

The win allows Auburn (36-26) to advance to next week’s best-of-three Super Regional at North Carolina. Georgia Tech finished 43-19. The Yellow Jackets lost twice to Auburn in the regional after beating the Tigers two times during the regular season.

Georgia Tech’s only run came on a long solo home run by first baseman Tristin English, his 18th. It will likely be the final appearance for English, who is expected to be drafted this week and sign to play professional baseball. He was 11-for-14 during the four NCAA playoff games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fourth inning when play was stopped for one hour and 59 minutes because of the threat of thunderstorms.

Freshman starter Cort Roedig put Tech in good shape with four shutout innings, but did not return after the delay. He had already thrown a season-high 71 pitches and limited Auburn to two hits with four strikeouts.

Auburn broke through for three runs off reliever Micah Carpenter. In the sixth inning, the second frame for Carpenter, he allowed a one-out hit to Will Holland and then watched left fielder Colin Hall lose Edouard Julien’s high fly in the lights for an error.

Auburn’s Ranklin Woley made them pay. He drove in the first run with a single to left and Steven Williams, who hit the walkoff homer on Saturday night, ripped a two-run double to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers tacked on another run with two outs in the ninth. Ryan Bliss singled in Kason Howell, who reached when reliever Keyton Gibson fielded a grounder and threw the ball past English.

Auburn starter Bailey Horn (4-0) pitched his best game of the season. The sophomore from West, Texas, worked six scoreless innings and allowed only two hits.

The Tigers brought in closer Cody Greenhill, who pitched the final three innings. The homer to English was the only hit Greenhill allowed. He struck out four and earned his 11th save.