Padres score six in ninth, five more in 12th to beat Rockies

DENVER – For the first time in nine years, the San Diego Padres have arrived in mid-June as a question mark.

Buyer or seller?

Padres players aren't quite ready to give in to their bosses choosing the latter.

"Gotta win," Eric Hosmer said Friday afternoon.

About five hours later, he contributed to an historic six-run ninth inning that staved off a seemingly certain loss and allowed the Padres to eventually beat the Colorado Rockies 16-12 in 12 innings Friday night at Coors Field.

The deciding inning was started by Fernando Tatis Jr.'s triple off the center field wall. He scored on a pinch-hit single by Austin Allen, who then scored on Manny Machado's double. Hunter Renfroe's third homer of the game scored Machado. Wil Myers doubled, went to third on Ian Kinsler's groundout and scored the 11th Padres' unanswered on a wild pitch.

The comeback– the first time the Padres had ever overcome a deficit of at least six runs in the ninth inning – began in the ninth inning on singles by Tatis and Machado, around a strikeout by Josh Naylor. Hosmer followed with a single to center field that cut the Rockies' lead to 11-7.

Renfroe's homer made it 11-9 and brought Rockies closer Wade Davis into the game.

Myers and Kinsler singled. After Austin Hedges lined out to right field, Manuel Margot walked to load the bases.

Tatis lined a 115.9 mph single to center field that scored Myers and Kinsler to tie the game.

Trey Wingenter pitched the ninth and 10th and Craig Stammen the 11th. Kirby Yates allowed a lead-off home run to Charlie Blackmon in the 12th before getting three straight out to earn his major league-leading 24th save.

It was the latest impressive feat in a season that has so far been more exciting than most expected and certainly more exciting than the Padres have had since 2010.

The resilience this team has repeatedly exhibited is a trait it considers a cornerstone of building culture change.

Friday's victory contributing to altering the immediate future is less likely.

When it comes to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the difference between buyer and seller is rarely as definitive as those on the outside portray it or perceive it to be. Every team that makes a trade is a buyer and a seller. The variance is in the expected timeline for a payoff.

Nonetheless, a number of teams lingering around .500 will become more of one than the other in the immediate sense.

The Padres are, to some extent, one of those teams.

"It's right around this time every year that it's a pivotal time for every team, because you're kind of sending a message on what you're going to do towards the (trade) deadline," Hosmer said Friday afternoon. "Obviously, it leaves a big decision for the front office to make. That's why it's big. It's big for us to put ourselves in position where if we need reinforcements we could go out and get them. That's the significance of the next couple weeks."

Manager Andy Green had identified this road trip as important before the Padres lost the first three games. They appeared headed toward another loss, which would have been their sixth straight, matching their season high skid.

And it wasn't pretty how they got down 11-5.

The Rockies' real damage came in a five-run sixth inning that included Ian Desmond's three-run inside-the-park homer. The Rockies also scored two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Renfroe's first home run gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the second.

That disappeared an inning later when the Rockies' Trevor Story lined a single to left field and Cal Quantrill's 12th pitch to David Dahl got deposited in the seats beyond the wall in left-center field.

The Padres scored a run in the sixth but could have scored at least one more.

Machado led off the inning with a single and went to second on Hosmer's walk. Both moved up on a Renfroe groundout.

Myers then hit a low liner that short-hopped Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers and shot into the air. Machado scored, but the throw beat Myers by a half-step, because he had stopped for a second just outside the batter's box, apparently thinking a catch had been made.

Kinsler walked, which prompted Rockies manager Bud Black to replace starter Jeff Hoffman with Bryan Shaw.

Austin Hedges' single made it 4-3 before Franmil Reyes grounded out to end the inning.

After Desmond's dash around the bases on a line drive off Miguel Diaz, the Rockies scored two more runs on a pair of doubles and a single.

Machado hit his third home run in two games in the top of the seventh.

The Rockies added a pair of runs in the bottom of that inning against Matt Wisler on three singles, an error and the Padres' third wild pitch of the night.

Hedges' double off the left field wall scored Renfroe, who had singled, in the eighth.

The exhausting craziness of Friday underscores the marathon nature of the season and, moreover, the Padres' building process.

Nothing that happened in a game that hour game alters the Padres' reality.

The people who make the decisions for the Padres never got too far ahead of themselves this season and aren't going to change their thinking now.

This, give or take a little, is about where they expected to be at this point in a transition season – something more relevant than developmental but not quite contending.

They are listening to virtually every offer, making offers of their own. They seek controllable pitchers, perhaps a center fielder and/or a catcher that will make them better for years to come.

They enter the weekend 13 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West and 41/2 games out of the second wild card spot.

Hosmer knows the reality. He is aware that he is one of the few players guaranteed to be around when the Padres expect to be back in the playoffs.

But still, like every player, he is thinking of today.

"The way I treat it is I want to win," he said. "I don't like losing. I hope there are decisions that help us win. I understand what's going on here, what's going on future. But as the same time, you don't just want to throw two years away of not competing. I think that's the biggest thing. We want to feel that everybody in here deserves to be here. Guys have earned the right to be here, and we're confident in the guys we have and it's not just a trial run."