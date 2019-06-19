Max Kepler’s final RBI hit delivers Twins a 17-inning victory over Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS–The Minnesota Twins had avoided a three-game losing streak all season long, a testament to how they have seized control of the AL Central with a potent offense and effective pitching.

They entered Tuesday's game with consecutive defeats – and it sure seemed like they were doing all they could to get that third consecutive loss.

They botched scoring opportunities, Mitch Garver was picked off third in the sixth, Eddie Rosario collided with Jake Cave in the 15th that enabled a fly ball to fall to the ground, then Rosario was doubled off second in the bottom of the inning. There was also a strikeoutfest in the middle of the game. Miguel Sano swung his way into a five-strikeout night.

But they managed to stick around, responding to one-run deficits three times and day turned into night and Tuesday turned into Wednesday.

And it was in the early morning that the Twins pulled off a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in 17 innings. Max Kepler's hard grounder blasted through Boston's five-man infield with the bases loaded, scoring Luis Arraez with the winning run.

It ended the longest game by innings in Target Field history. Timewise, the 5-hour, 45-minute game ties for the fourth longest in Twins history.

Arraez hit a one-out single to center in the 17th inning and was followed by Rosario's double to right. That came after Rosario appeared to bunt at a ball while standing outside the batters' box – the Red Sox objected, but Rosario was allowed to continue his plate appearance.

With runners on second and third, C.J. Cron was intentionally walked. The Red Sox went to a five-man infield, but Kepler hit Brian Johnson's first pitch past Michael Chavis at first for his third run-scoring hit of the game.

Mookie Betts' launched a Mike Morin pitch off the foul pole in left in the 13th to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. The Twins hadn't scored since the eighth inning, so it looked like the deciding blow.

But Boston sent Hector Velasquez to the mound in the bottom of the inning, and was greeted with a home run by Kepler that re-tied the game at 3-3.

The Twins trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Kepler, who didn't start in right but had earlier pinch hit for Marwin Gonzalez, delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to right, scoring Mitch Garver with the tying run.

Twins relievers were mostly stout on Tuesday. It didn't start well, as Ryne Harper's second pitch was belted into the right field seats by Rafael Devers for a home run that gave the Red Sox a temporary 2-1 lead, but they survived a Boston lineup that entered the game with the third most runs scored in the American League.

Twins righthander Michael Pineda gave up just one run over six innings and has given up just two earned runs over 112/3 innings. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, likely mindful that Pineda is in his first season following Tommy John surgery, removed him after the sixth despite Pineda having thrown just 80 pitches. Pineda left with the score tied 1-1 on Rafael Devers' RBI single in the fourth followed by Cron's RBI single in the bottom of the inning off Red Sox lefthander David Price.