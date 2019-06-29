Angels’ pitching plans are struck down by Oakland sluggers in 7-2 loss

Before the Oakland Athletics bludgeoned them in a 7-2 loss Friday night, the Los Angeles Angels had employed an opener 14 times.

Only on three occasions had an opponent scored off the Angels reliever tasked with retiring the first three to six batters of the game. It was a rather high success rate, one that made the Angels comfortable foregoing a traditional fifth starter.

But the flaws of relying on a new-wave trend were exposed on an evening that Oakland's Matt Olson, who reached base all four times he came to the plate, didn't let a single mistake go unscathed. He barreled a dangling 89-mph fastball from opener Noe Ramirez for a two-run homer in the first inning. Olson scooped primary pitcher Felix Pena's low slider onto lumber in his next at-bat and launched the pitch 408 feet to right field for a three-run blast and 5-0 Oakland lead.

Pena was charged only those three runs in five innings, but he fumbled all night with his command. He issued four walks.

The Angels might have had a chance to flip their luck if not for a seventh-inning sequence in which Luke Bard allowed a single, balked, threw a wild pitch and surrendered a two-run homer to Mark Canha.

A's starter Mike Fiers unbalanced the Angels offense. He scattered six hits and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings. The only bit of carnage came in the sixth, on Albert Pujols' single that scored Shohei Ohtani and cut the Angels' deficit to 5-1.

Some 24 hours after the Angels reveled in having Andrelton Simmons and Justin Upton in the lineup for the first time this season, neither played Friday. It showed.

The Angels (42-41) collected only eight hits, with David Fletcher going one for two, drawing two walks and scoring a run. Their four-game winning streak was broken.

ADELL BACK TO THE FUTURES GAME

He missed two months recovering from injury and has played only 25 games all season, but that didn't keep Jo Adell off this year's Futures Game roster. He was selected Friday for the second year in a row.

Adell, the Angels' top pick of the 2017 draft, played briefly at Class A Inland Empire before returning to double-A Mobile this month. Adell has hit .358 with a 1.046 on-base-plus-slugging percentage since returning from the grade 2 right ankle sprain and grade 1 left hamstring strain that cut short his first spring training. He started on such a hot tear, knocking 10 doubles and five home runs, that entering Friday he led Angels minor leaguers with more than 100 plate appearances in weighted on-base average (.469) and weighted runs created-plus (200).

Weighted on-base average applies different values to the methods of reaching base on a scale, so a home run is worth more than a walk.

Weighted runs created-plus measures a player's ability to create runs in a formula that can be used to compare all hitters.

"We think very highly of him," manager Brad Ausmus said. " ... I don't really like to put labels on him, but we like the tools he has. He's come very fast over the last year through the minor league ranks from Burlington to I.E. to Mobile last year, then of course the injury's hampered him, but now he's back at Mobile.

"He's a guy who's got a lot of power, a lot of speed, a lot of athleticism. He's still developing."