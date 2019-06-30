Inefficient Skaggs labors as Angels are shut down

ANAHEIM, Calif.–Tyler Skaggs, one of the Angels' most effective pitchers this month, struggled early in a 4-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

He threw his curveball well and wielded it effectively in two-strike counts to punch out four batters through three innings.

But Skaggs labored through 41/3 innings, issuing four walks and giving up two hits. He was charged with two runs, one on Marcus Semien's RBI double in the fifth inning and another when Matt Chapman homered on the first pitch from reliever Trevor Cahill.

That 3-0 deficit proved insurmountable for the Angels (42-42). Oakland starter Brett Anderson handcuffed them, limiting them to one baserunner through four innings and not allowing a hit until Andrelton Simmons' leadoff single in the fifth.

Anderson was nearly untouchable. The veteran left-hander allowed just two hits and issued two walks in 72/3 innings. Luis Rengifo, whose two-out double in the eighth inning ended Anderson's night, was the only Angels hitter to reach second.

Skaggs toyed with a no-hitter of his own. Mark Canha's single to left field with one out in the fourth inning was Oakland's first hit. Skaggs allowed only one more hit before exiting.

Skaggs was inefficient, throwing 79 pitches through four innings.

Walsh recalled

After using him in consecutive games, the Angels optioned reliever Luke Bard to triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. They called up first baseman and left-handed pitcher Jared Walsh to take Bard's place on the roster.

With Cahill in the bullpen, the Angels weren't hard-pressed to improve depth there. Walsh is a part-time pitcher who has thrown one inning across nine appearances this year, including two in the major leagues. If it came to it, he could pitch in a mop-up role as he has done many times before.

"We don't necessarily have to have an arm in the bullpen because we have some length in the bullpen with Cahill," manager Brad Ausmus said. "It gives us options. If we need him as an arm, he's done two innings at Salt Lake."

The Angels haven't announced a starter for Monday's series opener against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, so they will have to make another roster move soon.

It is likely to involve rookie left-hander Jose Suarez, who will be eligible to rejoin the major league club Monday.

Short hops

Right-hander Matt Harvey, on the injured list since May 25 because of an upper back strain, will begin a new rehabilitation assignment with one of the Angels' minor league affiliates on Tuesday. He hasn't pitched since June 8, when he gave up eight runs in 22/3 innings in Salt Lake and was subsequently pulled off his first rehab assignment. Harvey has been throwing bullpen sessions and working to regain his mid-90s velocity, which eluded him his last two outings. ... J.C. Ramirez, who this week agreed to extend his rehab assignment another 30 days as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, threw 82 pitches over five innings in his fifth start for Salt Lake. He gave up two runs, six hits and one walk and struck out four.