Braves score three in 10th to beat Padres again

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres can't get past Josh Donaldson.

They gave the Atlanta Braves third baseman an extra chance Saturday night, and he started the 10th inning with his second walk and ended up scoring his third run in the Braves' 7-5 victory at Petco Park.

That would not be the Braves' final run against Luis Perdomo, who yielded a two-run double to Tyler Flowers.

That became significant when Manny Machado hit his second solo home run of the game in the bottom of the 10th and the Padres continued threatening.

Ian Kinsler followed Machado's third homer in two nights with an infield single and Hunter Renfroe walked. Francisco Mejia hit a fly ball that Markakis caught on the run just before he crashed into the right field wall.

That brought up Manuel Margot, who was intentionally walked to load the bases. The Padres were out of positon players, leaving Perdomo to hit.

After falling behind 0-2 and getting to a full count, he fouled off a 94 mph fastball from Luke Jackson and then watched a 95 mph fastball down the middle to end the game.

Donaldson had done early in Saturday's game the same thing he did Friday, giving the Braves a first-inning lead with a home run.

This time, his blast off Joey Lucchesi made it 2-0. The first of his two home runs Friday was a three-run shot that launched the Braves on their way to a 5-3 victory.

With home runs by Machado (in the first) and Mejia (in the fifth), the Padres erased the two-run deficit.

The Braves would not lead again until the 10th, when Donaldson drew the six-pitch walk from Perdomo, moved to second base on Nick Markakis' grounder and scored on Ozzie Albies' single under the glove of diving first baseman Eric Hosmer.

The negated the work of Margot, who walked and scored to give the Padres two leads.

Craig Stammen gave up one of them, and Gerardo Reyes and Kirby Yates squandered the other.

Yates, asked to get what would have been the longest save of his career after Reyes walked Donaldson to start the eighth inning, allowed Donaldson to score on a single, a fielder's choice and Austin Riley's sacrifice fly to right field.

Margot, who until recently had rarely been able to draw a walk and last year seemed to forget how to run the bases and slide into them, did all those things extremely well.

Until Mejia's homer, the Padres spent much of the first four-plus innings chasing Atlanta starter Julio Teheran all over the periphery of the strike zone.

Mostly to their detriment.

But Mejia, who will swing at pretty much anything and can hit it all too, hacked at a slider slightly below his knees and sent the ball 405 feet to right-center field.

That game-tying homer seemed to unhinge Teheran and lock down the Padres – or at least Margot.

He followed Mejia to the plate and didn't swing at five balls. (Yes, umpire Chris Segal was widening the strike zone at all edges).

The first pitch to Greg Garcia bounced off the glove of Braves catcher Flowers, who then threw the ball past second base trying to nab an advancing Margot. As the ball rolled into the grass, Margot moved on to third base.

Teheran hit Garcia, and Josh Naylor sent a fly ball to left field that scored Margot to give the Padres a 3-2 lead.

After Trey Wingenter followed Lucchesi with a scoreless sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. lined a two-out homer off Stammen in the seventh. It was the first earned run Stammen had allowed in eight appearances (8 1/3 innings) and Acuna's second homer of the series.

Margot led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk against Braves reliever A.J. Minter, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Garcia and to third on a wild pitch during Wil Myers' strikeout.

The Braves intentionally walked Fernando Tatis Jr. to get a lefty-lefty match-up with Hosmer.

But Minter threw to first base to try to get Tatis, and when first baseman Freddie Freeman threw to second base and Tatis pulled up, Margot broke for home. Shortstop Dansby Swanson's throw was high, and Margot slid safely across the plate.

The double steal by Margot and Tatis made Margot 12-for-12 on the season. He was 11-for-21 in 2018, sometimes due to poor decisions and sometimes due to poor slides.

As recently as a month ago the Padres were considering sending Marot to Triple-A so he could get more at-bats. Saturday was his 12th start in the past 15 games in place of the slumping Myers, and Margot has a .365 on-base percentage in that stretch.

He also drew a one-out walk in the ninth inning, and the intentional pass in the 10th gave him 18 in his past 102 plate appearances after having just two walks in the season's first 117 plate appearances. He was stranded a second base when Tatis struck out.

Padres starter Lucchesi allowed just three hits before being lifted for Naylor in the fifth inning. That extended Lucchesi's career-long streak of lasting at least five innings to 12 starts.

Reyes, the rookie right-hander who pitched a perfect inning Friday, relieved Stammen and issued the walk to Donaldson.

Yates, whose five-out save last week in L.A. against the Dodgers was the longest of his career, gave up a soft single by Markakis through the left side against a partial shift. That moved Donaldson to second. He went to third on a grounder by Albies and scored on Riley's line drive.

The Padres' second straight loss means they have started the season's second half the way they spent much of the first half–streaking one direction or the other.