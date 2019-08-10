Ben Zobrist timeline: From early path to majors to World Series MVP to possible return to Cubs

Cubs utilityman Ben Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8, five days before he and his wife, Julianna Zobrist, filed for divorce in separate states. Zobrist, 38, is in the final season of a four-year, $56 million deal he signed as a free agent in December 2015.

If his time with the Cubs is done – he hasn't played in a game since May 6 – it likely would mean the end of a 14-year major league career that included three All-Star appearances and the 2016 World Series Most Valuable Player Award. A look back at his path to the Cubs and some of his major league highlights.

Summer 2000

About a month after his Eureka High School team lost in the IHSA Class A regionals, Zobrist attends a coaches tryout for $50. A few weeks later he signs a scholarship to play baseball at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

2001-2003

Zobrist helps lead Olivet Nazarene to three conference championships and the program's first two NAIA World Series appearances in 2002 and 2003, earning All-America honors.

June 7, 2004

A year after Zobrist transferred to Dallas Baptist for his senior season, the Houston Astros select him in the sixth round of the draft.

July 12, 2006

The Astros trade Zobrist and Mitch Talbot to the Rays for Aubrey Huff and cash.

Aug. 1, 2006

At age 25, Zobrist makes his major league debut, starting at shortstop and batting ninth against the Tigers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The switch hitter goes 0 for 4 in the Rays' 10-4 loss. A night later against the Tigers, Zobrist picks up his first major league RBI – on a sacrifice squeeze bunt in the fifth inning.

Aug. 4, 2006

After an 0-for-11 start, Zobrist gets his first hit with a single to right-center off Red Sox right-hander Curt Schilling in the fifth inning of a 3-2 Rays loss. Two nights later, Zobrist hits his first major league home run, a solo shot off Jason Johnson in the third inning of a 7-6 victory against the Red Sox. He later hits a two-run double for his first multi-RBI game.

October 2008

After sitting out the Rays' four-game victory over the White Sox in the American League Division Series, Zobrist makes his first postseason appearance, entering as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALCS against the Red Sox. Facing Hideki Okajima, he grounds out to shortstop in a game the Rays won 9-8 in 11 innings. On Oct. 22, Zobrist starts in right field in Game 1 of the World Series against the Phillies and goes 1 for 3 – a single off Cole Hamels. He starts one more game and plays in two others.

2009

Zobrist enjoys a breakout season, hitting .297 with 27 home runs, 91 RBIs, a .405 on-base percentage and .549 slugging percentage in a career-high 152 games (his previous high was 62 in 2008). His 8.6 WAR is the best among position players in the AL, and he is selected to the All-Star Game for the first time.

Jan. 10, 2015

The Rays trade Zobrist and Yunel Escobar to the Athletics for John Jaso, Boog Powell, Daniel Robertson and cash. In nine seasons with the Rays, Zobrist hit .264 with 1,016 hits, 114 home runs and 511 RBIs in 1,064 games. "These trades are difficult, but they're a necessary part of how we operate," Rays President Matt Silverman says. "That doesn't take away the sting."

July 28, 2015

The A's trade Zobrist (and cash) to the Royals for Aaron Brooks and Sean Manaea. Zobrist played in only 67 games with the Athletics, hitting .268 with six homers and 33 runs batted in.

Nov. 1, 2015

Zobrist scores the final run in a five-run 12th inning in Game 5 of the World Series, helping the Royals top the Mets 7-2 for their first championship in 30 years. Though he played in Kansas City, Mo., for only three months, Zobrist endeared himself to Royals fans. "It's a special place for me. It holds a special place in my heart and in our family's heart," he tells the Kansas City Star in 2016.

Dec. 8, 2015

Zobrist signs a four-year, $56 million free-agent deal with the Cubs.

April 4, 2016

Zobrist goes 2 for 5 in his Cubs debut, a 9-0 victory over the Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

Nov. 2, 2016

Game 7 of the World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland is tied 6-6 in the 10th inning. With runners on first and second with one out, Zobrist comes to bat against Indians righty Bryan Shaw. On a 1-2 count, Zobrist slaps a double past third baseman Jose Ramirez down the left-field line, scoring Albert Almora Jr. with the go-ahead run. They add a run, then hold on for an 8-7 victory – and their first championship since 1908. Zobrist, who went 10 for 28 (.357), is named the World Series MVP.

May 12, 2018

In an Instagram post, Zobrist complains about a letter MLB sent him threatening a fine and discipline for wearing black spikes – shoes must have at least 51% of the team's designated color (blue in the Cubs' case), per MLB rules. Zobrist says he was inspired by the old black spikes worn by Ernie Banks and Stan Musial. "Am curious as to why @mlb is spending time and money enforcing this now when they haven't done it previously in the last year and beyond," Zobrist writes in the post. In the offseason, MLB loosens its shoe-color restrictions.

Feb. 23, 2019

After missing the first four days of full-squad workouts to attend to a personal matter, Zobrist arrives in Mesa, Ariz., and vows to be more of a leader in the clubhouse. "When you feel like you get to have a voice and get a chance to potentially have a say in what could happen as a new year comes, you jump in," he tells the Tribune's Mark Gonzales. "I've thought a lot about it over the offseason. "I'm excited about the potential of how things can change and the mindset going forward. I can't wait to see it play out."

May 8, 2019

Two days after going 1 for 4 in a 6-5 loss to the Marlins at Wrigley Field, Zobrist is granted a leave of absence, and the Cubs place him on the restricted list.

May 13, 2019

The Zobrists both file for a divorce in separate states, Ben in Williamson County, Tenn., where he resides in the offseason, and Julianna in Cook County. Ben's filing stated his wife "has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct which render further cohabitation impossible," according to the Tennessean. "Husband is unsure if the marriage can be salvaged," the filing further stated. Julianna hired attorney Karen Krehbiel, who represented Chicago billionaire hedge fund CEO Kenneth Griffin in his divorce from Anne Dias Griffin in 2015. Attorney Jacob Thorington of Cheatham, Palermo and Garrett, which has offices in Franklin and on Nashville's Music Row, said later that Tennessee family law judges typically take a hands-off approach to divorces as much as is possible, allowing couples and their attorneys to work on mediation or reconciliation outside the court and only interceding when needed. "Once a divorce is filed the court very much leaves the process up to the attorneys," he said. "Very rarely will the court get involved to move a divorce case along."

May 17, 2019

Julianna withdraws her divorce filing in Cook County.

May 25, 2019

Julianna, a Christian pop singer, posts on Instagram a photo of her and the couple's three children with a lengthy caption that begins: "Hi. I am still here. Somewhat in the mire, but I am still here." She goes on to write, presumably of people who have expressed support: "I can feel you ... honoring the most intimate spaces of our pain and heartbreak without shame. I can hear you saying, Let me carry some of that for you. Thank you for stepping forward and not back."

June 5, 2019

Cubs President Theo Epstein says he has been in touch with Ben Zobrist, who has been away from the team for four weeks. "I've been in touch with him," Epstein says. "He's been communicative with us. We have an understanding with him. Our thoughts are with him, his family and his situation. That's all for now." Epstein adds that Zobrist will address his teammates "at some point" but doesn't know whether he'll address the media or fans. "It's up to him," Epstein says. A day later, manager Joe Maddon says: "I think it's anybody's guess really. ... We have to be prepared mentally that he's not going to (be back), but that doesn't mean he's not going to."

July 14, 2019

Maddon says Zobrist will not return "anytime soon" and added he has not recently been in contact with him. "I have not texted Zo' in a while and I need to do that," he said. "I've been relying on Theo to carry on that conversation."

July 15, 2019

Epstein says he plans to speak "soon" with Zobrist. "We're still hopeful he returns," Epstein said. "We need to make sure that can happen and then get a plan in place to how we're going to accomplish it for him and the team."

July 26, 2019

Epstein announces that Zobrist is planning to return and will begin a minor league assignment next weekend. Zobrist would need to be reinstated from the restricted list by Aug. 31 to be playoff-eligible.

Aug. 2-4, 2019

In three games with the Class A South Bend Cubs, Zobrist goes 2 for 9 with a walk, two strikeouts and an RBI.

Aug. 8, 2019

Zobrist's next stint? With the Class A Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Sources: Tribune reporting, Baseball Reference, Tribune news services