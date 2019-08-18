Angels rally to triumph over White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Trout swung through a 94-mph fastball to end a six-pitch strikeout in the third inning and a 93-mph fastball to end another six-pitch whiff in the fifth inning Saturday night.

The Angels center fielder known for his patience took a more aggressive approach in his next at-bat, smacking a first-pitch fastball to left field for a two-run single, the key hit in a four-run seventh that pushed the Angels to a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago White Sox in Angel Stadium.

Trailing 5-2 in the seventh, Luis Rengifo walked and pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani poked an end-of-the-bat one-out single to center off left-hander Jace Fry.

David Fletcher walked off right-hander Evan Marshall to load the bases. Trout's hit cut the deficit to 5-4. Justin Upton's hard grounder went off the glove of third baseman Ryan Goins for an error that allowed Fletcher to score for a 5-5 tie and put runners on second and third.

Kole Calhoun was intentionally walked to load the bases. Albert Pujols struck out, but Brian Goodwin walked to force in Trout for a 6-5 lead. Cam Bedrosian struck out the side in the eighth, and Hansel Robles retired the side in order in the ninth for his 18th save.

Angels left-hander Jose Suarez sandwiched three shutout innings around a four-run third in an effort that, though shaky, was a step in the right direction for the struggling rookie.

Suarez gave up 14 earned runs and 21 hits, including five homers, in 121/3 innings of his previous three starts, losses to Detroit, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Coaches noticed after a June 20 start in Toronto that Suarez was changing his glove position depending on which pitch he was preparing to throw. A thorough review of his last three starts convinced them Suarez was tipping his pitches.

"He's gone through a couple of delivery iterations because he was giving away pitches," manager Brad Ausmus said before the game. "It wasn't so much the stuff itself as it was that hitters do better when they know what's coming. We have confirmation that he was tipping. Hopefully that's cleaned up."

Suarez replaced opener Noe Ramirez with one out and a runner on first in the second and retired four straight batters, seemingly solving his pitch-tipping issue.

Goins struck out on a curve. Yolmer Sanchez was out in front of a changeup and grounded out to shortstop. Adam Engel grounded to the mound to open the third, and Leury Garcia struck out looking at a fastball.

Suarez issued a two-out walk to Tim Anderson, and the inning quickly deteriorated. Jose Abreu singled and James McCann ripped a 2-and-2 changeup to left for a two-run double. Eloy Jimenez smoked a 1-2 curve over the center-field wall for a two-run homer and a 5-1 Chicago lead.

Suarez struck out Welington Castillo to end the third and gave up singles in a scoreless fourth and fifth, which included strikeouts of middle-of-the-order hitters Abreu and McCann. Suarez was replaced by Taylor Cole with two on and one out in the sixth.

White Sox starter Hector Santiago, an Angels teammate of Tyler Skaggs from 2014 to 2016, took the mound with a No. 45 Skaggs patch sewn over the heart of his jersey to honor the left-hander who died on July 1.

Ohtani throws curves in session

Shohei Ohtani took another big step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery Saturday, mixing 10 to 12 curveballs into a 40-pitch bullpen session in which his fastball touched 85 mph. It was the first time in his rehabilitation that the right-hander has thrown breaking pitches off a mound.

"It went really well," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "Pre-surgery, the curve hurt me the most of all my pitches. But after surgery, after throwing it today, it actually felt more comfortable than the fastball. So that's a really good sign."

Asked for an explanation, Ohtani shrugged his shoulders.

"Good surgeon?" he said.

Ohtani was not in the lineup Saturday. The designated hitter has been watching video and working in the cage trying to adjust a swing that has produced a .760 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and one homer in 32 games since the All-Star break. Ohtani had a .924 OPS and 14 homers in 53 games before the break.

"I feel comfortable; I feel good plate at the plate," Ohtani said. "I'm just not getting the right (launch) angle."

No plans to call up outfielder Adell

The Angels would like top outfield prospect Jo Adell, who was promoted to triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 1, to get some winter league at-bats because he missed the first two months of the season because of ankle and hamstring injuries. But as of now, they do not plan to call up Adell, 20, when rosters expand on Sept. 1.

The farm system produced three-homer games on two consecutive nights this past week, with 19-year-old infield prospect Jeremiah Jackson, a second-round pick in 2018, going deep three times for rookie-league Orem (Utah) on Thursday and outfielder Michael Hermosillo hitting three homers for Salt Lake on Friday.

Short hops

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons took batting practice on Saturday for the first time since suffering a left ankle sprain Aug. 3 but appears more than a week away from returning. ... Ausmus said Felix Pena's surgery to repair a torn right knee ligament went well Friday, but the manager admitted: "I've never had a report tell me it didn't go well, so I take it with a grain of salt."