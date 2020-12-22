The Chicago White Sox reportedly are expected to sign top international prospect Yoelqui Cespedes

The Chicago White Sox reportedly are expected to sign Yoelqui Cespedes, the top international prospect according to MLB.com.

Cespedes, the half-brother of two-time All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, is in line to sign for a bonus near $2 million, MLB.com reports.

Yoelqui Cespedes, 23, is a right-handed hitting outfielder. The international signing period begins Jan. 15.

He was born in Yara, Cuba, and reportedly defected from the Cuban national team in June 2019.

According to MLB.com, “Cespedes was known primarily as a plus runner, a solid defender and a line-drive hitter who can spray the ball across the outfield. He’s revamped his swing since defection, and now looks almost exactly like his older brother in the batter’s box.”

The Sox’s lineup already includes Cuban-born players Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal. Abreu won the 2020 American League MVP award in November, while Robert won an AL Gold Glove award and finished second in rookie of the year voting.