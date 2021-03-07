Bryce Miller: Unpredictable Yu Darvish ties up Royals in Padres debut

PEORIA, Ariz. — The thing that makes Yu Darvish so difficult to face is not the array of 11 options packed into his pitching holster. It isn’t the fastball that touches 96. It isn’t the long and lingering leg kick that can tie a hitter’s timing in knots.

It’s the unpredictability and uncertainty about what’s coming next.

Call it the Yu Darvish Great Unknown.

Ask the Royals, who were gutted in Darvish’s two-inning Padres debut Sunday at Peoria Sports Complex. Leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield found himself so far in front of a third-strike breaking ball that the bat pointed at second baseman Jake Cronenworth as the ball crossed the plate.

One hitter later, Andrew Benintendi probably thought he scorched hair on his forearms after being blown away by a fastball. Poor, outmatched Jorge Soler dropped to a knee attempting to time another fastball before impersonating a statue on a breaking ball to end the inning.

That’s the ointment fly when it comes to Darvish. You’re too early. Then you’re too late.

Being on time, well, that’s the thing — the very, very hard thing.

“I think I was able to put some really good force onto my heaters,” Darvish said through translator Shingo Horie. “But I think a lot of the hitters are looking off-speed when they face me. So, that’s why maybe the fastball might have worked a little better.”

When Darvish is on, which has been often in the last year, it looks like the flailing Royals on Sunday: He used seven different types of pitches, by his count, among the 28 he threw — going first strike on the first six hitters he faced.

The one good swing of the bunch came off the bat of Adalberto Mondesi, who sat back on a first-inning breaking ball to rope a single to right. He wiped out Soler to end the first with a splitter, a pitch he’s been tinkering with through talks with Padres adviser Hideo Nomo.

A tennis-style grunt punctuated a 96-mph fastball to erase designated hitter Ryan McBroom, his fourth strikeout against his seventh and final hitter of the day.

Darvish, the pretzel maker.

“The more you see it, the appreciation … being around him for years, just how he continues to fine-tune his game what he can do with a baseball,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler, who knows Darvish from their time with the Rangers, said after the Royals won, 4-3. “Just his nature to always continue to learn and just experimenting. He’s always looking at new grips.”

At age 34, Darvish contends he’s never thrown better. That comes from a two-time Cy Young runner-up, a four-time All-Star.

The numbers prove him out, to a degree. In the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, Darvish and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber led baseball in wins (8). He finished second in ERA (2.01) and strikeout-to-walk ratio. He was fourth in walks and hits per inning pitched (0.96).

In 76 innings, he piled up 93 strikeouts and surrendered just 14 free trips to first.

Though Darvish and then-Reds ace Trevor Bauer feasted on the NL Central, the weakest division in baseball, his 6.64 strikeouts per walk a season ago was more than double his career average and a single-season best by a statistical mile.

The trendline feels fat and happy.

“Just looking back at my whole career, I think I’m at my best right now,” Darvish said.

Recently, Darvish shared that pitching coaches and organizations that try to mold or reshape his style and approach routinely do more harm than good to the Swiss Army knife.

“It’s really fun to work on a lot of pitches,” Darvish said then. “At times, people have told me to eliminate some of the pitches and polish up on the pitches, but that would actually not be fun for me.”

Contrast that to Sunday, his first official day in a Padres uniform.

“They’ve been really, really supportive,” Darvish said. “I feel like they’ve given me the freedom to get myself ready. I’m really appreciative of that. Pitching in the game … it really didn’t feel like I was pitching for a new team.”

So, the right-hander who causes indecision and very likely indigestion has been left to his own dynamic devices. Hitters, if last season and Sunday was any indication, will continue to second-, third- and fourth-guess themselves.

The Royals can vouch for the mental gymnastics.

Manager Mike Matheny said Darvish threw a “sneaky 96, if there is such a thing” to set up his variety of secondary pitches. Then he uncorked a doozy of an understatement.

“We were having a little bit of a hard time with him,” Matheny said.

Darvish’s fastball alone takes on enough personalities that you might as well call it Sybil.

“You’ll see one day, he’ll use it as a put-away (pitch), he’ll us it another day to get ahead,” Tingler said. “He’s got a lot of flexibility and he’s hard to game plan against. He does different things each and every time. I’ve seen him evolve and take a lot of predictability things away.”

The only predictable thing with this guy is the unpredictability.