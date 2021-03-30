Paul Sullivan: Anthony Rizzo — in what may be his farewell tour with the Chicago Cubs — vows to enjoy the ride

The Anthony Rizzo Farewell Tour begins Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field, with a limited audience of well-wishers invited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Chicago Cubs won’t be calling the 2021 season that. The official slogan is #CubTogether, which sounds like an old Beatles song recorded before their breakup.

And Rizzo may have to share his long goodbye with several other teammates, including Javier Baez and Kris Bryant. There’s also the possibility that reasonable minds can figure out a solution to the stalemate between Cubs president Jed Hoyer and Rizzo’s agent, Marc Pollack, and re-sign him before free agency.

But the way Rizzo’s responded to questions Monday during his Zoom call with the media made it clear his chance of coming to an agreement before opening day is bleak as he vowed to stick to his deadline and play out the final season of what turned out to be a team-friendly, nine-year, $75 million contract.

That’s not to say Rizzo is officially a goner, but the odds of him returning decrease significantly after the season ends. The Cubs would be crazy not to consider dealing him before the July 31 trade deadline if they don’t expect him back — so we’ll have three to four months of speculation to deal with.

Rizzo said he has “given a lot in this process,” putting the onus on the Cubs for not getting a deal done.

Is there anything else he could’ve done to ensure an extension?

“I think I’ve just expressed how much I love it here, and my desire to stay here and continue building this franchise and winning the next championship here,” he said. “I feel no different now than I did earlier. Obviously things get in the way of that … but my desire to stay here has been worn on my sleeve.

“It hasn’t worked out to this point, but that’s OK. We have a full season to play and another offseason a year from now. A lot can happen from now until then.”

Maybe, but if Rizzo returns to form he’ll likely command more money on the open market. If he doesn’t, the Cubs might not want him back at any price, as was the case with Jon Lester.

Rizzo will be 31 next August and has had back problems the last couple years. His OPS decreased from .924 in 2019 to .755 last year in a shortened season, so this is a “prove it” year no matter what his contract status is.

Manager David Ross said “negotiations are funny” during his teleconference and tried to look on the bright side.

“Sometimes those things happen,” he said. “I’m looking forward to Anthony having a great season. Things will work out in the end. He’s just too good of a player. Whatever is in the cards for Anthony and us, that’s kind of out of my control.”

So things “working out” means Ross believes Rizzo will re-sign?

“I stay out of that,” he said. “My job is to manage the team, it’s not to negotiate contracts. ... I think everybody around here likes Anthony. I know Jed likes Anthony. Negotiations are unique, and that’s between the agent and the organization.”

The awkward part of this for Ross is that Rizzo is not only is his friend, but in some ways responsible for his position as Cubs manager.

They share the same agency, Sports One Athlete Management, and according to The Athletic, Rizzo met with Ross when they were both doing postseason guest spots for ESPN in October of 2014.

“And I went to my agent after that,” Rizzo told reporter Jayson Stark. “And I said, ‘David Ross is exactly what the Chicago Cubs need to take us to the next level. He’s a backup catcher. But (we need) his mind and his approach and his mentality.’”

Ross was a relatively anonymous backup catcher near the end of his playing career before the Cubs signed him to a two-year deal before the 2015 season. Rizzo and Kris Bryant gave him the “Grandpa” moniker that helped make Ross a cult hero in Chicago. And when they won the 2016 World Series in his final year, he parlayed that into a “Saturday Night Live" appearance, a spot on “Dancing With the Stars” and a job as an ESPN analyst.

Rizzo’s agency then negotiated a deal with then-Cubs president Theo Epstein to make Ross the manager.

But friendship only goes so far, as evidenced by the departure of Lester, Ross’ close friend. Rizzo pointed to Lester as an example of the fickle nature of baseball loyalty. The Cubs would not have won the World Series without Lester, but Hoyer made the decision to let him leave without letting his personal feelings get in the way.

“Jon Lester has had two legacies at two different historical franchises,” Rizzo said, referring to the Cubs and Boston Red Sox. “When you think of the business side of it, you can’t just be naive to think that just because of what I’ve done here and what I express they’re just going to hand me a contract.

“I’ve got to go out and earn it. I just look forward to just continuing to play and be me.”

So the negotiating with the Cubs is done until after the season?

Rizzo said it would “be foolish (to ignore an offer) if someone comes with a nice blank check and says: ‘What do you want?’ Right?”

The Cubs got away with that once before in 1987 when free agent Andre Dawson agreed to let the Cubs name their price, playing for a measly $500,000 and $200,000 in bonuses and delivering a Most Valuable Player season.

Rest assured history is not going to repeat itself with Chairman Tom Ricketts offering Rizzo a blank check.

Maybe there’s a happy ending down the road, and Rizzo gets his wish to end his career as a Cub. But nothing is guaranteed in life to any of us, so enjoy him while you can.