Zack Collins displays growth during Carlos Rodón’s historic no-hitter: ‘It’s something that every catcher dreams about’

Carlos Rodón struck out Yu Chang on an 87-mph slider for the final out of the sixth inning.

With the called third strike, the Chicago White Sox left-hander had retired the first 18 Cleveland Indians hitters he faced Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That’s when catcher Zack Collins began to get a little nervous.

“It was a good nervous,” Collins said after the game. “It wasn’t like ‘please don’t mess up’ nervous. Obviously making sure that we are making the right calls and doing our best to give Carlos the best opportunity to go out there and dominate, and that’s what we did.”

Rodón went on throw a no-hitter with Collins behind the plate. When Yoan Moncada fielded Jordan Luplow’s grounder to third and threw to first for the game’s final out, Collins rushed toward the mound to celebrate with Rodón and the rest of the team.

“I’ve never caught a no-hitter before,” Collins said. “That was the most incredible thing that I’ve ever been a part of behind the plate. I remember watching it last year with (Lucas) Giolito (Aug. 25 against the Pittsburgh Pirates). I was nervous on the bench last year, thinking about what (catcher James) McCann was doing, and I felt it (Wednesday). I was about as nervous as I’ve ever been back there.”

It didn’t show. Instead, the game served as an example of the strides Collins has made behind the plate.

“t’s really important for him as a catcher to have a moment like this,” Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday. “But to be honest with you, I’ve been really impressed with how Collins has been catching games from spring training to where he is right now. He’s developed really well back there.

“I know the pitchers have a lot of belief throwing to him, and from my standpoint, the stuff I pay attention to in the dugout, there’s nothing that for me needed to be talked about that needed a change. He was putting down the right fingers at the right times.”

Rodón also has noticed Collins’ growth.

“I played against Zack in college for a year or two, so it’s nice to have him on my team because he was quite the hitter at the University of Miami,” said Rodon, who went to North Carolina State. “And I think that’s the first time he’s caught me in a regular-season game. It was obviously a special moment. Going to be hard to recreate that again. It was good.

“We were on the same page. I don’t think I shook at all. Whatever he put down, I was throwing. And you can tell, he’s vastly improved defensively catching. He’s always been able to hit. But his blocking and his pitch-framing, they’ve grown quite a bit.”

The Sox selected Collins with the No. 10 pick in the 2016 draft. He said Wednesday marked a “huge milestone.”

“There’s a ton of people who have said I would never catch in a big league game,” Collins said. “I would just be a first base/DH. Just the work that I put in the last couple of years and the last six, seven years. And then learning from guys. I can’t give enough credit to McCann, Yas (Yasmani Grandal) and these guys who have helped me through this. I feel extremely good behind the plate right now and obviously (Wednesday) pretty good.”

While in the dugout during the Sox at-bats, Collins said there were “a million” thoughts going through his mind.

“I was looking through scouting reports we went through before the game for upcoming hitters coming up to bat in the next inning,” Collins said. “Just making sure I was putting the right fingers down.”

It led to a night he’ll never forget.

“It’s something that every catcher dreams about, catching a no-hitter or one pitch away from a perfect game,” Collins said. “Obviously hats off to Carlos, but our communication before the game and everything like that was amazing, and there was nothing that can ever take this away from me.

“It was pretty cool.”