Padres score 7 unanswered runs to beat Dodgers in 11 innings

LOS ANGELES — Even as their manager appeared for a time to be willing to sacrifice Sunday’s game in the interest of health, the Padres refused to give up.

Playing the Sunday night game on ESPN for the first time since 2014, the Padres provided yet another plot twist in an 8-7 victory in 11 innings at Dodger Stadium.

Fernando Tatis Jr. began the 11th on second base. After Trent Grisham led off the inning with a walk, he and Tatis executed a double steal just before Manny Machado popped out. Eric Hosmer then drove in Tatis with a long fly ball to center field.

Mark Melancon got three straight outs with runners at first and second in the bottom of the inning to earn his eighth save.

With that, the Padres became just the 101st of 13,648 teams to win a game in which they trailed by six or more runs entering the seventh inning in the past 50 years. They were the first to do it in 50 such games this season.

Down 7-1, the Padres scored two runs in the seventh, two in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Both teams failed to score after getting a runner to third with one out in the 10th.

The Padres took a 4-3 lead in the season series after a game that had appeared it wouldn’t so much get away from them as be given away — as Jayce Tingler prioritized his relief pitchers’ arms over the chance for a single victory in April.

Left-hander Nick Ramirez emerged from a depleted bullpen to pitch with the Padres trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, and he was left on the mound to absorb blow after blow.

Padres relievers have thrown more innings than any bullpen in baseball, and they have been particularly taxed as the Padres played 17 games in 17 days. Tingler has repeatedly said he is managing in many instances for the long term, with the health of his players being paramount.

So even as Ramirez was rendered practically punch drunk by five Dodgers hits in a five-run inning, the visitors’ bullpen at Dodger Stadium was still almost until the end. Only after Chris Taylor’s three-run homer made it 7-1 did Austin Adams begin to throw.

Adams retired the Dodgers in order in the seventh after the Padres chipped away with two runs in the top of that inning and before they added two more in the eighth.

Drew Pomeranz pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Emilio Pagán, who had not warmed in any of the previous innings, pitched a scoreless ninth.

After the game, the Padres took a flight to Phoenix, where they will enjoy their first day off since April 8. They were 8-9 in the 17-game stretch.

Tatis hit his fifth home run in three games and seventh of the season, tying him for the National League lead. His blast led off the fourth inning, was the Padres’ first hit off Dustin May and cut in half a Dodgers lead Tatis had aided with his major league-leading ninth error.

Tatis’ gaffe was just part of a weird three-inning day for Joe Musgrove.

The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits, one of them a 65.3 mph RBI single. He walked two batters (actually just Max Muncy twice) and hit two batters (actually just Matt Beaty twice).

The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning and one out in the third against Musgrove and with two outs in the fifth against Craig Stammen, who pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

In all, the Dodgers were 1-for-9 with the bases full, including two strikeouts in the 10th.

May finished his six innings having allowed only Tatis’ home run and a fifth-inning single by Jake Cronenworth.

As May retired the first nine Padres he faced in 36 pitches, including 11 sinkers that were 98 mph or faster, Musgrove had to throw 31 pitches in the second and 35 in the third.

The first three runners reached base against him in both innings.

His lead-off walk to Muncy was about the only thing for which he could be blamed in the second. On the pitch following the walk, Musgrove appeared to have gotten a double-play grounder from Chris Taylor, but Tatis bobbled the ball before picking it up and making a late throw to first base.

Musgrove was up 1-2 on Beaty and threw a slider that broke inside on the left-handed hitter, who may have twitched his back (left) knee into the pitch to load the bases.

Musgrove struck out Luke Raley before Austin Barnes flared a 3-2 slider off the handle of his bat the other way to right field for a single that scored Muncy. It was just the third hit in 32 at-bats by right-handed batters against Musgrove this season.

The Dodgers added a run before loading the bases in the second inning, as Corey Seager lined a triple to the corner in right field and scored on Justin Turner’s single. Musgrove followed with a walk to Muncy and one-out strikeout of Taylor before he hit Beaty on the front thigh to load the bases. A strikeout by Raley and groundout by Barnes ended that inning — and Musgrove’s day after 77 pitches.

The Padres have not won a season series against the Dodgers since 2010 and in the 10 seasons in between went 61-118 against them.

This weekend threatened to be reminiscent of the four-game series here last August, in which the Padres won the first two games in an exciting manner before the Dodgers answered with victories in the final two by a combined score of 17-2.

Tingler alluded to that before the series’ third game.

“We’ve got a chance to win the series,” he said. “We were in this position last year. We won two here and we weren’t able to get another win. We know this is going to be an incredibly hard challenge.”