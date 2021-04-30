Alzolay shines in the longest outing of young career, boosting the Chicago Cubs to a 9-3 win over Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA — Last season Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay reworked his slider grip in hopes of better differentiating his offspeed pitches.

In the longest outing of his big-league career, Alzolay’s nasty slider neutralized the Atlanta Braves in Thursday’s 9-3 win to snap a five-game losing streak. The slider was Alzolay’s best pitch, producing four of his six strikeouts and limiting the Braves to a 1-for-17 showing. The lone hit came on a second-inning single. It didn’t matter how much Alzolay threw his slider, which accounted for 54% of his career-high 94 pitches. The slider-fastball combination kept the Braves off balance.

“His stuff I put it up there with anybody in baseball just the way it moves,” said third baseman Matt Duffy, who went 2-for-4 in the win. “Facing him in a live BP right before season started I was thoroughly impressed with the pure stuff. I think when he’s aggressive like he was tonight you see how difficult it is for hitters. He was really sharp.”

The most impressive part of Alzolay’s effectiveness Thursday: he didn’t feel good throwing his slider at the beginning of the game. His release point was off when throwing the pitch. The ability to correct the issue during the game is a testament to Alzolay’s development and maturity as a pitcher.

“Today it wasn’t the best slider,” Alzolay said. “But through the game, I was able to make some adjustments. It was huge for me because at the end I found it.

“You’ve got to make adjustments pitch by pitch, inning by inning. Like, even knowing that it wasn’t good at first I never let it go. I was always trying until I found the release point.”

Alzolay stepped up and delivered a needed shutdown performance after two poor starts in the series from right-handers Zach Davies and Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs offense gave him early support. They took a 2-0 lead in the first on Kris Bryant’s RBI single and a balk from Braves starter Bryse Wilson to bring home Duffy from third. The Cubs extended their lead to 4-0 in the second thanks to a sacrifice fly from Javier Baez and RBI single from Jason Heyward. The Cubs’ 16 hits exceeded their combined total from the first three games (13) of the series in Atlanta.

Alzolay limited the Braves to two runs in six innings. He also picked up his first big-league hit on a single down the right field line in the second.

“At this point, I don’t know how I hit the ball,” a smiling Alzolay said. “But a knock is a knock so I’ll take it.”

Baez’s return to the lineup was welcomed after a tweaked left hamstring sidelined him the last three games. He didn’t expect to miss much time because of his hamstring and believed during the treatment process he would be able to avoid going on the injured list. Baez said his hamstring feels normal, adding he won’t use it as an excuse if he doesn’t get to a ball.

“I hate being out of the lineup,” Baez said Thursday. “I need to be out there with the boys.”

Baez didn’t appear hampered by his hamstring when he beat out a throw to first in his opening at-bat or tripled off the right field wall to leadoff the fifth. Cubs manager David Ross said Baez felt fine and will see if he experiences any soreness Friday.

“In my mind, I knew he had the triple, I knew he was going for it,” Ross said. “There’s always that hesitation, a guy coming off something like that. But we tested him out and gave him an extra day, probably more than he wanted, just to be cautious.”

The Cubs bullpen ensured Alzolay’s effort wasn’t wasted. Four relievers — Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Trevor Megill and Craig Kimbrel — combined to hold the Braves to one run and three hits over the final three innings. While the Cubs’ low-risk, high-upside offseason signing of right-hander Brandon Workman didn’t go the way either side envisioned, Ross is looking for the right bullpen mix to employ.

Workman was designated for assignment Thursday before the series finale against the Braves. The Cubs recalled left-hander Justin Steele from the alternate site.

“It’s a situation where he’s not in a place to perform the way he and we want him to perform,” Ross said. “We need to make a move and get somebody up here that is pitching a little bit better and try to see what they can do.”

Workman, 32, signed a $1 million contract with incentives, looking to bounce back from an awful five-week stretch following an August trade to the Philadelphia Phillies. He couldn’t maintain a close game on back-to-back nights this week. In 10 appearances, Workman allowed nine runs (six earned), seven walks and struck out 11 in eight innings.

Steele, who made his big-league debuted two weeks ago, has appeared in three games this season, tossing 31/3scoreless innings.

Ross addressed the bullpen situation earlier this week, explaining how he can’t rely on the same pitchers.

“This is a long season that if we get down on ourselves now it’s going to be a really long year,” Ross said. “We’ve got too many good baseball players to go down that road this early. We’re not playing up to our ability and the way we want to play, that’s obvious, but I don’t think anybody wants to make any excuses for that.

“I think that our best is ahead of us and we’ve got to continue to work to be better and never change that work mentality to try to find some kind of advantage each day and win a ballgame.”