Giants: Zaidi’s deal for former Yankees outfielder Tauchman was years in the making

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Like a skilled chess player, Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi makes his moves with future ones in mind, calculating potential positions and monitoring others to strike when the opportunity presents itself.

That is what led him to 30-year-old outfielder Mike Tauchman, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound outfielder who grew up in Illinois playing high school football against 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garappolo and spent the last two and a half years as a reserve bat for the New York Yankees.

On April 27, Zaidi moved his pieces to acquire the Yankee outfielder.

“Tauchman is a guy we’ve had interest in for a while,” said Zaidi, in his third season overseeing the organization. “Kind of my entire time with the Giants.

From an offensive standpoint, Tauchman’s approach at the plate is his most attractive attribute, according to Zaidi. It’s ultimately what led the Giants to bring him to San Francisco for left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later.

An advanced feel for the strike zone has allowed Tauchman to see more pitches than the average MLB hitter. Tauchman’s poise at the dish would be a unique advantage on most teams. But Strong plate discipline is a skill that already existed throughout a Giants lineup that leads the Majors in pitches per plate appearance. The Giants’ are simply hoping Tauchman can help grow their lead.

“With how hard hitting has become, I think it’s as important now as it probably has ever been to have knowledge of the strike zone and to swing at the pitches that are pitches you can hit hard,” Tauchman said. “I think that the biggest non-threat to (pitchers) is if the batter doesn’t put the ball in play. So if they can strike guys out, then they’re going to have success.”

Outside of a very good eye, Tauchman doesn’t jump off the page offensively. At just 85.6 mph, his average exit velocity this season is below average, as has been the case for Tauchman since he made his MLB debut in 2017 with the exception of the 2019 season when he hit 13 home runs in just 87 games.

It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely Tauchman’s biggest contributions this year come with a bat in his hand, especially in a season where pitchers have held MLB batters to a .232/.309/.389 slash line. Tauchman’s potential impact with the glove, though? It has the potential to be a very different story.

“Hitting is really hard but you can always put forth a really quality effort on defense every single day regardless of what your box score numbers say,” Tauchman said.

Tauchman owns a well above average rating in several defensive metrics, particularly outfielder jump where he ranks No. 11 of 99 qualified players this year. In outfielder burst, which measures a player’s acceleration in his route to the ball, Tauchman ranks sixth.

Strong standing in those statistics are beneficial to any player in any stadium, but to be proficient in both while patrolling center field at Oracle Park, where the playing surface extends as far as 415 feet from home plate, is a potentially significant advantage.

“I take a lot of pride in being able to cover some ground and get to balls and help pitchers out and help the team out on the defensive side of the ball,” Tauchman said.

Between him and center fielder Austin Slater, who rates favorably in the same statistics as his new teammate, the Giants could have a very solid pairing in center field.

“I’ve always had the attitude of whichever outfield spot I’m in, I try to attack the ball as if I was a center fielder and just try to be aggressive.”

From a personnel standpoint, bringing Tauchman into the fold was a move that gave manager Kapler a left-handed batting option with starting outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and reserved outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., both of whom bat left-handed, on the injured list.

Kapler can now choose between the right-handed Slater and left-handed Tauchman based on pitching matchups, a luxury he didn’t have before the trade with right-handed Mauricio Dubon the Giants’ secondary center field option.

Dubon’s role could be reduced now. The Giants have their ideal duo for center field, shortstop is manned by Brandon Crawford and second base has a host of options. Perhaps a reserve role is what Dubon needs now, though. The 26-year-old is hitting just .174 with a 31 OPS+.

And while he figures it out, the Giants are confident that they got a player who can make an impact in several areas. They’ve been trying to get their hands on Tauchman for quite some time and Zaidi shuffled the pieces just right in order to make it happen.

“Really good all-around player,” Zaidi said. “Strong performer in the minor leagues and a guy who has really good plate discipline, has some power, is a good defender, runs the bases well.”