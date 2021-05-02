Luis Robert leaves with a hip flexor strain in the 1st inning of the Chicago White Sox’s 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert suffered a right hip flexor strain during Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The injury occurred while Robert reached on an infield single in the first inning.

Robert raced to beat a grounder to third but fell after reaching first base. After the training staff looked at him, Robert had to be helped off the field.

X-rays were negative, according to the Sox. He will be evaluated further Monday.

Robert, 23, had one of the team’s four hits against Indians starter Zach Plesac and three relievers as the Sox (15-12) dropped the rubber match of the three-game series.

Plesac, who is from Crown Point, Ind., allowed three hits, struck out six, walked four and hit one batter in 5⅔ innings.

Sox starter Lucas Giolito allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 5⅓ innings. He surrendered a solo home run to César Hernández in the third.

The Indians scored an unearned run in the fourth. Amed Rosario tripled to right. With the infield drawn in, Jake Bauers hit a pop-up. Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada and shortstop Tim Anderson collided while trying to make the catch, and the ball fell for an error on Moncada. Rosario scored on the miscue.

José Ramírez hit a two-run home run off reliever Codi Heuer during a three-run seventh.

Andrew Vaughn had two singles for the Sox.

Now the Sox await an update on Robert, who has a .316/.359/.463 slash line with nine doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBIs in 25 games.

Adam Eaton pinch-ran for Robert and remained in the game in right field, while Leury García moved from right to center.

The Sox have been without starting left fielder Eloy Jimenez since the final week of spring training after he suffered a torn left pectoral tendon. His recovery time was five to six months.

Outfielder Adam Engel is also on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.