Braves-Mets game Sunday postponed due to rain

The Braves’ series finale in New York against the Mets was postponed Sunday due to inclement weather. It was the second game to be postponed during the three-game series following Friday’s rainout. The teams will play doubleheaders on June 21 and July 26 at Citi Field.

It completes an odd road trip for the Braves. They played three games in seven days. They had a two-game series in Boston sandwiched between a pair of off days. Due to a rainy weekend in New York, they played only one game at Citi Field, losing 13-2 Saturday.

“It’s something we have to deal with, whether it’s the offense, the pitching gets screwed up, guys get thrown out of their routines, but we have to deal with it,” manager Brian Snitker said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. Eventually, as we know, we’ll get squared away. But in getting there, guys will have to come outside the box a little to get the thing back on track.

“It’s not ideal. You don’t like that we go on a week-long road trip and play three games. So it’s just one of those things we have to deal with.”

It isn’t ideal for the Mets, either. They were postponed for the third time in the last five days. They’ve had 11 games postponed this season and will play their share of doubleheaders this summer. They’ve made the most of their chances against the Braves, though, winning three of four matchups thus far.

The Braves will adjust their rotation. Starter Max Fried, who was scheduled to face Mets ace Jacob deGrom Sunday, will be pushed to Tuesday against the Nationals. Charlie Morton will start Monday in the series opener against the Nationals at Truist Park.

With Saturday’s loss, the Braves fell to 24-26, trailing the Mets by 3-1/2 games in the National League East. They’ll face the Nationals in a four-game series and the Dodgers next weekend during a seven-game homestand.