Chicago Cubs’ 5-game winning streak is snapped with a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets

NEW YORK — Everything fell apart for Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta in the fourth inning Monday night at Citi Field.

Too many pitches were balls out of his hand, and a scoreless game quickly turned into a three-run advantage for the New York Mets. The Cubs couldn’t get going against Mets starter David Peterson and saw their five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss.

Arrieta almost got through the fourth without damage. But with two outs and a runner on first, the next four Mets reached to bring home three runs off Arrieta. Dominic Smith’s solo homer in the fifth and Brandon Drury’s RBI pinch-hit single in the sixth added to the Cubs’ deficit.

The Cubs finally got going against the Mets bullpen. Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers off reliever Trevor May in the seventh.

The Cubs offense couldn’t pull any closer. The final eight Cubs hitters were retired after the home runs.