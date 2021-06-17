Chicago Cubs avoid a 4-game sweep with a 2-0 win against the New York Mets behind 6 scoreless innings from Kyle Hendricks

NEW YORK — The need for more innings from their starting pitchers has been a familiar theme this season for the Chicago Cubs.

While the bullpen has been dominant, manager David Ross is mindful that it’s a 162-game season. Overworking the relievers in June could have repercussions three months from now.

So right-hander Kyle Hendricks’ six shutout innings Thursday against the New York Mets were doubly valuable in the Cubs’ 2-0 win at Citi Field. Hendricks battled through command issues at times but worked around limited trouble, holding the Mets to two hits.

The victory prevented the Cubs from a four-game sweep. Javier Báez was responsible for the game’s only runs. His two-run homer in first inning off Mets starter Marcus Stroman was his team-leading 16th of the season.

Left-hander Andrew Chafin, right-hander Ryan Tepera and closer Craig Kimbrel combined to retire the Mets’ final nine hitters and did not allow a baserunner in relief of Hendricks.