Both starters effective, but White Sox’s Carlos Rodon bests Twins’ Jose Berrios

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins right-hander Jose Berrios made it through seven innings of Tuesday night's soggy game against Chicago White Sox at Target Field by allowing only one hit, striking out 10 and retiring 15 of the final 16 batters he faced.

One problem, though: An untidy second inning, in which Berrios walked the first two batters and the Twins committed two errors, enabled the White Sox to take a two-run lead. And Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodon gave up only one run over six innings, as the White Sox went on to add two eighth-inning runs to beat the Twins, 4-1.

Unlike the June 26 contest against Cleveland in which the Twins called a rainout when very little actual precipitation fell, the teams played through Tuesday in front of 18,437 fans.

Like Bailey Ober on Monday night, Berrios fanned the side in the first inning, getting Adam Eaton, Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu to strike out swinging. However, Berrios quickly got into trouble in the second, walking two and giving up two runs, one that was earned.

Brian Goodwin and Leury Garcia walked to start the inning. On a 3-2 pitch that was ball four to Garcia, Goodwin broke for second, and catcher Ryan Jeffers' errant throw to second enabled Goodwin to take third. After Gavin Sheets struck out, Andrew Vaughn's flyout to short right couldn't score Goodwin from third, but Miguel Sano's fielding error enabled Garcia to take second. Zack Collins' sharp single to right drove home Goodwin and Garcia.

The Twins threatened in the bottom of the second. Jeffers hit a one-out bloop single to center, and suddenly hot-hitting Max Kepler ripped a double to the right-field corner, with Jeffers taking third. The two runners were stranded in scoring position when Sano grounded out to Rodon and Gilberto Celestino flied out to right.

Berrios worked a 1-2-3 third, and Rodon matched him by setting down the Twins in order in the bottom of the inning, with Andrelton Simmons and Luis Arraez striking out looking.

Rodon gave up Alex Kirilloff's one-out single in the fourth but quickly shut the Twins down, fanning Jeffers looking and getting Kepler to fly out to end the inning.

Berrios struck out Collins and Danny Mendick to start the fifth, and Simmons snared a sharp grounder and threw out Eaton to finish a 1-2-3 frame. Berrios collected three strikeouts over the sixth and seventh, giving him 10 for the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Twins finally scored. Arraez led off with a sharp single off Rodon's glove. After Jorge Polanco struck out, Nelson Cruz hit a towering fly to right-center that fell for a single when second baseman Garcia and right fielder Eaton couldn't find it. After Polanco struck out, Kirilloff laced a single up the middle that scored Arraez, cutting the lead to 2-1. Rodon, however, struck out Jeffers and Kepler to limit the damage.

Sano led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single off reliever Michael Kopech and took second on pinch hitter Trevor Larnach's groundout. On Simmons' grounder to short, Sano broke for third and got in a rundown. Sano tried to make it back to second but was tagged out in a close play that was upheld after a replay challenge. Arraez field out to center to end the inning.

The White Sox padded their lead to 4-1 in the eighth on Eaton's RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Abreu.