Mets sweep Nationals at Citi Field for first three-game winning streak in almost two months

NEW YORK — The Mets’ 12th doubleheader of the season coincided with a real feel of 103 degrees and an excessive heat warning in New York City. Fans sitting in the sun-drenched seats at Citi Field were equipped with water bottles, towels draped over their heads, and DIY paper fans.

As overpowering and uncomfortable as the heat was on Thursday, the Mets crowded the basepaths behind Marcus Stroman’s effective start and beat the Nationals, 4-1, in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Edwin Diaz collected his 25th save of the year. The club defeated Washington, 5-4, in Game 2 on a Pete Alonso walk-off homer, for the series sweep.

“I know I clipped it pretty good when I got it. ... Really happy it went over the wall,” Alonso said of his towering shot the frame after the Mets bullpen allowed the Nats to tie the game 4-4. “Sweeping doubleheaders is really difficult to do, so for us to come up on top of a long day ... this is huge for us moving forward and we’re really looking forward to this weekend.”

The Mets (59-55) won three games in a row for the first time since June 14-16 against the Cubs. The Mets' longest winning streak of the season was seven straight victories back in early May.

Brandon Nimmo in Game 1 drove in all four of the Mets’ runs, matching his career high of four RBIs in a game. He crushed his third home run of the year in the second inning, a three-run shot to right field that set an early tone for the lineup. The Mets offense recorded 12 hits against the Nationals pitching staff in Game 1 for double-digit hits in back-to-back games. Jonathan Villar crushed a two-run home run, his third in six games, in the sixth inning of Game 2.

“He’s been swinging the bat like that the whole season now,” said Mets manager Luis Rojas of Nimmo, who has a .816 OPS in 56 games this year. “He’s been clutch for us.”

Stroman struck out eight batters and lowered his ERA to 2.79 after his 23rd start of the season. He was cruising on Thursday and allowed just one hit until the sixth inning against a Nationals team that no longer features Trea Turner or Kyle Schwarber in the lineup. At one point in the fourth inning, though, Stroman briefly stepped off the mound and hunched over as the game was paused. Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner fetched him water and Stroman returned to work moments after.

He felt dizzy and light-headed after he fielded a bunt off the bat of Juan Soto that inning, Stroman said. He added he needed a second to catch his breath and “get back to seeing straight.”

“It was definitely hot out there, for sure,” Stroman said. “I’m not someone who hydrates very well. I’m still trying to learn to do better, as far as game day. I’m great as far as my five-day (routine), but when (my start) comes, I get so nervous. It’s hard for me to put anything in my system on game day.”

“He’s known to sweat profusely,” Rojas added of Stroman.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Mets fans were on their feet for Stroman when he departed after 5 1/3 innings — his final out a whiff against Alcides Escobar on a filthy change-up — having allowed one run on three hits in the afternoon. Rojas said the offense needs to continue scoring runs for Stroman, indicating his 8-11 record is disproportionate to the sub-3.00 ERA he’s recorded for the Mets this season.

Right-hander Trevor Williams, who was part of acting GM Zack Scott’s trade-deadline haul, gave up one inherited run in his Mets debut in Thursday’s Game 2. He was efficient through four innings, hurling 46 pitches and allowing just one hit in that span. Williams will likely head back to Triple-A Syracuse and be called up as needed for major league depth.