Tom Krasovic: Padres have exasperated their fans — but playoff berth still available

In most years, the Padres weren't talented enough to induce heartache.

If the team could hover near .500 deep into the summer, topple the Dodgers now and again, stifle Giants fans on occasion, well, so what if the playoffs were for other teams? At least San Diego's weather was still magnificent.

This year, the Padres were too talented to maintain that lukewarm tradition. They instilled high hopes in newcomers to the Padres experience. Optimism stirred also in the hearts of calloused fans who recalled the stunning World Series runs of 1984 and 1998.

Infusing more belief, cold-eyed realists embraced these Padres. Oddsmakers placed the team's betting line at 94-95 wins. Analytics systems and MLB scouts alike spat out the same cheerful appraisal: The Padres projected as no worse than third in the National League, which, in theory, all but ensured the team would claim the first or second wild card, at worst.

Now, as the Padres head into the final 31 games, it feels like their players and their fans are in urgent need of an emotional recharge.

On the one hand, the Padres (69-62) still have a real chance at the second wild card.

They trail the Cincinnati Reds by a game-and-a-half. They lead the St. Louis Cardinals, their closest pursuer, by 3.5 games.

The next series matches the Padres against the NL's worst team, an Arizona club (44-88) pacing toward 109 defeats.

A rarity today in injury-battered MLB, available to the Padres are all of the regulars they were counting on five months ago when the season began (with the possible exception of hamstrung outfielder Wil Myers). Just as in April, the position regulars are headed by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham; the bench corps is still led by Jurickson Profar and Ha-seong Kim; the starting rotation boasts the same quartet of Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Chris Paddack (returning this week from injury) ahead of a bullpen anchored by Mark Melancon, Emilio Pagan and Craig Stammen.

On the other hand, fans expected more from a team that went 37-23 in last year's shortened season and got three frontline pitchers in trades last offseason.

"As a lifelong Padres fan, I've never been more excited for football season!" said 43-year-old Daniel Jeremiah, the Padres-obsessed NFL Network broadcaster who grew up in El Cajon, in a recent Tweet.

Padres fans were giddy just a few months ago, reveling in the team's exciting start.

At the one-third mark, on May 30, the Padres led MLB in run prevention and sat fifth in runs scored. With a 34-20 record, the team had a 97.5 percent chance of making the playoffs, per analytics site FanGraphs.

Stagnation ensued. Remedies eluded both field personnel and team management.

General Manager A.J. Preller obtained no starting pitching in the summer trade market even as the rotation languished near the league's bottom in win shares, adjusted ERA and innings pitched while a tougher late-season schedule loomed.

Preller and manager Jayce Tingler, who both are new to full-season playoff contention in their current jobs, leaned on 21-year-old Ryan Weathers to bolster the rotation. That was too much to ask. Weathers never had logged a full season above Class A. What followed was painful to watch, the brave but overmatched lefty posting six consecutive bad outings, five of them starts in which the Padres went 0-5.

It wasn't fair to expect Preller last month to trade for ace Max Scherzer, whose consent was needed. Scherzer knew the Dodgers wanted him, and that's where he went.

It is fair to believe the Padres would now have one or two additional victories — and better pitching depth going forward — if Preller had traded for a veteran starter who was available at a not-steep price and since has fared well. Such as Tyler Anderson, J.A. Happ and Kyle Gibson, now with Seattle, St. Louis and Philadelphia, respectively.

Unfortunately, a hitter Preller traded for last month — 2021 Pirates All-Star second-baseman Adam Frazier — has struggled mightily. So it goes for NL Central frontline hitters dealt to San Diego the past two decades. See: Ryan Ludwick, Jim Edmonds, Joe Randa and Brian Giles (though Giles blunted his power decline by walking at a high rate).

However their current playoff drive turns out, the Padres and their fans can expect this gift: MLB likely will lend a hand in years ahead. Almost certainly, the next baseball year's playoff field will be expanded. If Tatis can stay healthy, the Padres should be regular contenders for a wild card, at minimum.

Attempts to curb Dodgers' spending may be on the horizon, too, given MLB's recent trial balloon proposing both a spending ceiling and floor.

So, the Padres' long-term outlook isn't bad.

Here and now, help from Reds opponents could be needed because the Padres have no games left with Cincinnati.

But really, it's up to the Padres, whose player payroll exceeds Cincinnati's by $50 million.

Either they claim the second wild card — the fifth playoff spot in a 15-team league, a spot not available to Pads teams who would've qualified in 2007 and 2010 — or it's on to 2022.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune.