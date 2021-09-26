Blue Jays earn split with 5-2 victory over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The Blue Jays, who lead the majors in home runs, relied on the long ball and solid pitching to beat the Twins Saturday. They used that formula again Sunday in a 5-2 win at Target Field to split their four-game series.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jensen socked an 0-2 pitch for a three-run homerun in the second inning to left center that traveled 402 feet off Twins starter Griffin Jax.

Jax would allow another home run, a solo shot to George Springer, in the fifth. That was Springer's second home run in as many games.

Jake Cave got the Twins on the board in the first with an RBI single to right that scored Mitch Garver. Byron Buxton took an inside fastball from Alek Manoah and put it in the bullpen in left center for a solo shot in the fifth. But Toronto's pitching clamped down otherwise even as the Twins got runners on, with Manoah striking out eight in 5 ⅔ innings while Tim Mayza struck out three hitters in one inning of relief.

Jax allowed four runs in five innings for the Twins.

The Twins had a chance to come back in the bottom of the eighth, when Miguel Sano came up with second and third and two outs against Jordan Romano. Sano struck out looking.

Ryan to start Thursday

Joe Ryan is set to start on Thursday after he comes off the family medical emergency/bereavement list, Baldelli said before the game. The Twins didn't want to rush Ryan back to the mound after being away from the team for a few days. "We want to make sure he's able to settle in, throw a bullpen at some point when he returns and he's ready to go," Baldelli said. Baldelli said Tuesday's starter is still to be determined.