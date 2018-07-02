Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna’s brother agrees to a contract with this team

In his debut season with the Atlanta Braves, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has become one of the top young players in MLB. On Tuesday, another Acuna took the next step in his baseball career.
MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported that Acuna’s younger brother, Luisangel Acuna, has agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers for $425,000 during the international signing period. Acuna is a 5-9, 160-pound infielder and projected to be a second baseman going forward.
Per Sanchez, “[Luisangel] is best known for offense, and he has the potential to be an average-or-better hitter. He could also develop into a decent runner with proper instruction.”
The second of four sons, Luisangel Acuna continues the baseball tradition in the family. Along with older brother Ronald Jr., Luisangel’s father Ronald Acuna Sr. was a minor-leaguer who spent time in the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers organizations.
The Braves were likely a nonfactor in Luisangels’ signing process thanks to sanctions handed down by MLB in the wake of the team’s international signing scandal under former general manager John Coppolella. Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported that along with the team having to release 12 international signees, the Braves could not sign a player for more than $300,000 in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 signing periods.
Acuna’s older brother returned to the lineup for the Braves on Friday. He showed he hasn’t missed a beat since suffering a mild ACL sprain on May 27, hitting a solo home run in the Braves’ victory over the Cardinals on Saturday.
Acuna has a .269 batting average with six home runs and 15 RBIs in his first season with the Braves.
