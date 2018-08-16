Keith Hernandez defended Ronald Acuña getting hit. Then Braves players fired back.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Ureña’s decision to hit Atlanta Braves outfield Ronald Acuña to open the game Wednesday drew the ire of many around baseball. Former New York Mets star Keith Hernandez was not among those offended.

Hernandez, who was providing commentary for the Mets’ game against the Baltimore Orioles, implied hitting Acuña was a no-brainer for Ureña.

“They’re killing you. You’ve lost three games, he’s hit three home runs. You’ve got to hit him,” Hernandez said. “I’m sorry. I mean, people are not going to like that, but you’ve got to hit him and knock him down — I mean seriously knock him down if you’re going to hit him. You never throw at anybody’s head or neck. You hit them in the back, you hit them in the fanny.”

Predictably, the five-time All-Star’s comments irked of many around the Braves organization.

Recent Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Chipper Jones shared the video of Hernandez and gave his take:

So by this way of thinking, Jacob deGrom should get drilled cuz he’s the hottest pitcher on the planet? NO! I enjoy watching him pitch and I enjoy watching RAJ play the game. I’m old school just like this broadcaster, but these comments are waaay off base! https://t.co/N21hLVxBef — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) August 16, 2018

Braves reliever Peter Moylan, who is on the disabled list, did not mince words about what Hernandez said.

Moylan quote-tweeted the video of Hernandez and added, “This is just next level bull----!!!!! The kid is playing the game with joy and needs to be hurt for being great. You are a clown @keithhernandez.”

Acuña stayed in after being hit but left before the top of the second inning. X-rays on Acuna’s left elbow were negative, and the Braves are expected to announce results of a CT scan sometime Thursday.